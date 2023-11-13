Fatal Earthquake Rocks Afghanistan, Devastating Villages and Claiming Over 1,000 Lives

An earthquake of immense magnitude has unleashed unprecedented devastation upon Afghanistan, plunging villages into chaos and claiming the lives of more than 1,000 individuals. The seismic event, with a magnitude of 6.3, struck the desolate Herat province, characterized by its mud brick homes scattered across the barren landscape. As search and rescue efforts persist, villagers armed with shovels and bare hands comb through the wreckage, desperately hoping to find survivors amidst the ruins. An estimated 500 people remain missing, adding to the urgency of the situation.

Regrettably, aid has been hindered by blocked routes and impaired communication lines, resulting in delayed assistance. Only on Monday did aid begin to trickle in. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported that the district of Zinda Jan, situated 40km from Herat city, witnessed near-total destruction, with all dwellings estimated to have been decimated entirely. Distressing images depict houses, ill-equipped to withstand such a powerful quake, reduced to nothing more than debris and dust.

In the wake of the catastrophe, locals have exhibited remarkable resilience and solidarity. Nek Mohammad, a resident deeply affected by the earthquake, recounted the despair upon returning home: “We came home and saw there was nothing left. Everything had turned to mud.” With whatever tools they could muster, community members embarked on a tireless mission to unearth women and children trapped beneath the rubble. The exact number of casualties and missing individuals continues to elude both the Taliban government and aid agencies, as such remote villages provide scant population records. Additionally, the area harbors communities displaced by warfare and drought, further complicating accurate population assessments.

Strained and ill-equipped hospitals have grappled with accommodating the influx of over 1,600 injured individuals. Many found solace within the Herat Regional Hospital, where Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) swiftly mobilized teams to provide crucial medical aid. Prue Coakley, the acting country representative for MSF in Afghanistan, shared that while most patients were classified as non-emergency cases, their lack of homes has prompted them to seek refuge within the hospital walls. This reality, coupled with the regular stream of patients requiring medical attention, has resulted in overcrowded facilities. In response, MSF is dispatching a specialized team devoted to pediatric patients, as women and children make up a significant proportion of the survivors requiring medical treatment. Tragically, women and children are also heavily represented among the deceased.

The Taliban government has voiced urgent pleas for provisions such as food, drinking water, medicine, clothing, and shelter in the form of tents. Numerous aid agencies, including the Afghan Red Cross Society, MSF, World Food Programme, and UNICEF, have mobilized resources to provide assistance. However, due to Afghanistan’s precarious financial state following the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, the country remains severely lacking in necessary aid. With few countries pledging financial support thus far, China’s Red Cross Society has emerged as one of the only contributors, offering emergency cash aid amounting to $200,000 (£164,220). Meanwhile, neighboring Pakistan has expressed its commitment to collaborate with Afghan officials and provide all possible support during the arduous recovery process.

Afghanistan finds itself ensnared within a geographical spectacle, nestled near the juncture of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Consequently, the region is frequently plagued by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range. In June of the previous year, the province of Paktika suffered the devastation of a 5.9 magnitude quake, resulting in the loss of over 1,000 lives and leaving tens of thousands without a place to call home. The recent seismic event serves as a harrowing reminder of the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters, compelling nations to extend a helping hand to Afghanistan in its time of overwhelming need.

