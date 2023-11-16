Afghanistan Shaken: Devastating Earthquake Claims Lives and Wreaks Havoc

At least 15 people have lost their lives and 78 others have been injured in a powerful earthquake that struck western Afghanistan near the border with Iran. The magnitude 6.3 quake, which occurred at approximately 11:00 local time, caused significant damage to buildings in the region and triggered multiple aftershocks.

The terrifying moments were described by survivors as office buildings first shook and then crumbled to the ground. Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Herat, shared his experience, stating, “We were in our offices and suddenly the building started shaking. Wall plaster started to fall down and the walls got cracks, some walls and parts of the building collapsed.” The earthquake left many trapped under rubble, and numerous fatalities and injuries have been reported.

The full extent of the destruction is still unfolding as emergency workers assess the situation. Initial reports indicated a confirmed death toll of 15, but it was expected to rise as the true scale of the disaster was revealed. Unofficial accounts suggest that the number of casualties could exceed 300.

Video footage from Herat Central Hospital shows the overwhelming demand for emergency treatment, with numerous casualties gathered outside the main building, receiving medical attention. The scenes of devastation in Herat’s Injil district further illustrate the magnitude of the disaster.

Afghanistan, located near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates, is prone to earthquakes. The Hindu Kush mountain range, where the country is situated, experiences frequent seismic activity. Last year, the province of Paktika was struck by a 5.9 magnitude quake, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 people and displacing tens of thousands.

