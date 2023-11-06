Devastating Earthquake Strikes Western Afghanistan, Leaving Destruction and Tragedy in its Wake

An earthquake of significant magnitude has wreaked havoc and claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals while injuring 78 others in western Afghanistan. The powerful tremors struck near the city of Herat, close to the Iran border, at approximately 11:00 local time. Numerous buildings were extensively damaged, entombing people under debris.

Witnesses recount the terrifying experiences they endured during the earthquake. Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Herat, recalled, “We were in our offices and suddenly the building started shaking. Wall plasters started to fall down, and the walls got cracks, some walls and parts of the building collapsed.” The impact was widespread, causing panic and chaos among locals, severed from their loved ones due to disrupted network connections.

The injured received urgent medical attention at the city’s main hospital, with over 70 individuals currently under care. Herat, renowned as Afghanistan’s cultural capital, projects a population of approximately 1.9 million residents, as per 2019 World Bank data. The province is known to be prone to earthquakes, lying in close proximity to the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates within the Hindu Kush mountain range.

This unfortunate earthquake serves as a solemn reminder of the country’s vulnerability to such natural disasters. In June of the previous year, Paktika province experienced a devastating 5.9 magnitude quake, resulting in the loss of more than 1,000 lives and rendering tens of thousands homeless.

As Afghanistan grapples with this latest tragedy, it is imperative to highlight the urgent need for disaster preparedness and resilience measures. The country’s authorities and international organizations must collaborate closely to enhance infrastructure resilience and support affected communities in rebuilding their lives. Only through collective efforts can we mitigate the impact of such devastating events and instill hope in the hearts of those affected by natural disasters.