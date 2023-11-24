False Claims of Afghan Embassy Closure Refuted by Consulate Officials

In a recent development, the Afghan consul general in Mumbai and the acting consul general in Hyderabad have stepped in to debunk claims of the embassy shutting down. These officials have reassured Afghan nationals that consular services will continue uninterrupted.

Contrary to previous reports, these diplomats, who remain loyal to the previous government in Afghanistan, have stated that the communication about the embassy closure is fraudulent. They highlight that the individuals behind these claims, including Farid Mamundzay, the former ambassador, are based abroad and possess no authority in the internal affairs of the embassy.

It is worth noting that two months prior, Afghan diplomats appointed by the government ousted by the Taliban had already mentioned the constant pressure from both the Taliban and the Indian government to relinquish control. However, the consulate officials in Mumbai and Hyderabad reiterated their commitment to keeping the embassy running and ensuring the seamless provision of consular services.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Are the claims about the Afghan embassy shutting down true?

No, the consul general in Mumbai and the acting consul general in Hyderabad have dismissed these claims as false and misleading.

2. Who is behind the communication about the closure?

The diplomats loyal to the previous Afghan government have identified the individuals behind these claims as former ambassador Farid Mamundzay and others who are based abroad.

3. Will there be any disruption in consular services for Afghan nationals?

No, the consulate officials have assured Afghan nationals that consular services will continue without any interruption.

