Afghanistan Closes Embassy in India Citing Lack of Support

The Afghanistan embassy in India has made the difficult decision to suspend its operations, citing a “lack of support” from the Indian government, as well as a shortage of staff and resources. This closure comes after careful consideration of the long-standing ties and friendship between Afghanistan and India.

Despite the August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban forces, Ambassador Farid Mamundzay continued to lead the Afghan embassy in New Delhi. However, the embassy announced that it was unable to effectively carry out its mission due to various factors.

The statement from the embassy lists the Indian government’s failure to provide essential support as a major obstacle. The lack of timely and sufficient support, including visa renewals for diplomats and cooperation in other critical areas, has hindered the embassy’s ability to fulfill its duties effectively.

Additionally, unforeseen circumstances have significantly reduced the embassy’s personnel and resources, further challenging its operations. The embassy acknowledges that these challenges have caused frustration among the team and impeded their ability to carry out routine duties.

In light of this closure, the embassy recognizes that some people may receive support and instructions from the Taliban regime in Kabul that may differ from the embassy’s current approach. It firmly emphasizes that actions taken by certain consulates do not align with the objectives of a legitimate or elected government and instead serve the interests of an illegitimate regime.

India has yet to recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan and continues to demand the formation of an inclusive government. India is also adamant about preventing the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against any country.

The closure of the Afghan embassy in India highlights the significant challenges faced by diplomatic missions in the current political climate. It underscores the need for cooperation and support from host countries to enable embassies to effectively serve the interests of their home nations.