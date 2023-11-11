Afghan Women Excluded from Visiting National Park Under Taliban Rule

Afghanistan’s Band-e-Amir National Park, once known for employing the country’s first-ever female park rangers, has now become inaccessible to women due to the Taliban’s oppressive regime. This new ruling prevents women from even visiting the park, let alone working there, as the Taliban tightens its grip on the country.

The announcement was made by Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, Afghanistan’s Minister for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. He declared that women would no longer have the right to visit the park, which is situated in the central Bamiyan province—a region plagued by poverty and underdevelopment.

Band-e-Amir National Park was established in 2019 through a collaboration between the local Afghan government, USAID, and the United Nations Development Programme. The park was once considered a peaceful haven with stunning blue lakes surrounded by mountains.

The recent ban on women’s access to the park highlights the increasingly restricted environment for women in Afghanistan. According to Heather Barr, associate director of women’s rights at Human Rights Watch, this prohibition is an alarming indication of how women’s freedoms are being systematically eroded in the country.

The Taliban’s repression does not stop at depriving girls and women of education, employment, and freedom of movement. They are also seeking to strip women of recreational activities, including visiting parks and engaging in sports. These stringent measures further confine women to their homes, turning every household into a prison.

Bamiyan province, where the national park is located, has a distressing history. It was a significant site of horrifying massacres during the civil war in the 1990s and the subsequent rise of the Taliban. The province was also once a thriving hub of Buddhist civilization in the 4th and 5th centuries. However, in March 2001, the Taliban infamously destroyed two colossal Buddha statues in Bamiyan, claiming that they were idols that violated Islamic beliefs.

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in August 2021, following the chaotic withdrawal of United States forces, they have swiftly reversed decades of progress in terms of human rights. With restrictions on work and education for women, their opportunities have been severely curtailed, leaving them largely confined to their homes.

According to Mahbouba Seraj, an Afghan women’s rights activist and nominee for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, women’s freedom no longer exists in Afghanistan. The lives and contributions of Afghan women are gradually being erased, further entrenching their marginalization and oppression.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Band-e-Amir National Park?

A: Band-e-Amir National Park is a scenic park in Afghanistan’s central Bamiyan province, characterized by its deep blue lakes and mountainous surroundings.

Q: Who established the park?

A: The park was established in 2019 through a collaboration between the local Afghan government, USAID, and the United Nations Development Programme.

Q: What is the significance of Bamiyan province?

A: Bamiyan province holds a notable place in history as a site of a thriving Buddhist civilization and later witnessed horrific massacres during the civil war of the 1990s and the Taliban’s subsequent rise.

Q: What measures have the Taliban imposed on Afghan women?

A: The Taliban has rolled back decades of progress on human rights, imposing restrictions on women’s education, employment, freedom of movement, and recreational activities.

Q: What is the current situation for women in Afghanistan?

A: Women in Afghanistan are facing severe limitations on their rights and opportunities, with many being confined to their homes with restricted access to education, work, and participation in public life.

Sources:

– [CNN](https://www.cnn.com/)

– [Human Rights Watch](https://www.hrw.org/)