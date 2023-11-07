Afghanistan’s Taliban Celebrate Two Years in Power, Amidst a Divided Nation

The Taliban in Afghanistan marked the two-year anniversary of their return to power with celebrations and speeches, emphasizing their conquest of Kabul and their establishment of what they claim to be a secure and Islamic system across the country. However, the situation in Afghanistan remains complex and challenging, with diverging perspectives on the impact of the Taliban’s rule.

Since taking over Kabul in August 2021, the Taliban has faced a mixed reception. While they argue that Afghanistan is enjoying a level of peace not seen in decades, reports from the United Nations indicate ongoing attacks on civilians, some of which are attributed to the Taliban’s Islamic State rivals. Additionally, the return of the Taliban has had dire consequences for women in the country. During the past two decades, women in Afghanistan experienced expanded rights and freedoms, but the Taliban’s return has reversed these gains, leaving many women in a dire plight.

The commemoration of the second anniversary saw tight security measures in the capital, with Taliban fighters, supporters, and some Kabul residents participating in informal parades and gatherings. While the Taliban sees their rule as an achievement, restoring security and implementing an Islamic system, the reality is far more complex. Many Western governments view the exclusion of girls over the age of 12 from education as a significant obstacle to recognizing the Taliban administration.

Furthermore, the Taliban’s restrictions on women working at aid agencies, closing beauty salons, and curtailing women’s freedom of movement have drawn international criticism. Journalism, which flourished under Western-backed governments, has also been significantly suppressed since the Taliban’s return to power.

On the positive side, the Taliban has made efforts to reduce corruption and curb narcotics cultivation. However, doubts persist regarding these claims and the long-term implications for the nation. The international community remains divided on recognizing the Taliban administration and releasing frozen assets, adding to the challenges faced by Afghanistan.

As Afghanistan continues to navigate its new reality under the Taliban’s rule, it remains to be seen whether the country can reconcile its competing interests and find a path toward stability and progress. The hopes for peace and inclusive governance still seem far from realization, leaving Afghans uncertain about their future.