New Restrictions Under Taliban Rule Leave Afghan Schoolgirls Without Education

KABUL, Afghanistan — In a devastating blow to education in Afghanistan, the Taliban recently enforced a ban on girls studying beyond the sixth grade. This follows their earlier decision in September 2021 to prohibit girls from pursuing education altogether. The Taliban’s defiance of international condemnation and warnings about the long-term consequences has left a generation of Afghan girls without access to education.

As girls like Bahara Rustam, 13, complete their sixth-grade education, they face the harsh reality that they may never set foot in a classroom again. With the ban extending to universities in December 2022, girls are now limited to religious schools, or madrassas, which have traditionally only been open to boys. However, concerns remain about the inclusion of a standardized curriculum that includes modern subjects.

The impact of these restrictions on Afghan girls is profound. Bahara Rustam, determined to hold onto her education, diligently studies her textbooks at home. Reflecting on her graduation from sixth grade, she expressed disappointment and shared the emotional response of her classmates who cried at the realization that their educational journey may have come to an abrupt end.

Similarly, Setayesh Sahibzada, another 13-year-old girl in Kabul, dreams of a future where she can pursue her ambitions. Heartbroken by the fact that she can no longer attend school, she laments the loss of independence and the inability to achieve her dream of becoming a teacher.

Experts, including analyst Muhammad Saleem Paigir, warn that the exclusion of women and girls from education will have disastrous consequences for Afghanistan. Recognizing the importance of literacy and education in empowering individuals and fostering prosperity, Paigir emphasizes that a society cannot progress when its people are deprived of knowledge and skills.

In addition to the education ban, the Taliban has imposed further restrictions on women, confining them to their homes and limiting their access to public spaces and employment opportunities.

The future is uncertain for Afghan schoolgirls who are now left without access to education. As the international community continues to grapple with this issue, it is crucial to find ways to support these girls and ensure they have the means to pursue their dreams and contribute to a better future for Afghanistan.

FAQs

1. Q: Why did the Taliban ban girls from studying beyond sixth grade?

A: The Taliban announced the ban on girls’ education beyond the sixth grade as a part of their stringent policies after gaining control in Afghanistan.

2. Q: Can Afghan girls still attend religious schools?

A: Yes, Afghan girls are allowed to study in religious schools known as madrassas, but concerns remain about the availability of a standardized curriculum that includes modern subjects.

3. Q: What are the consequences of excluding women and girls from education?

A: Excluding women and girls from education has long-term detrimental effects on society, hindering progress, and impeding economic growth. Education is crucial for empowerment, personal development, and societal well-being.

4. Q: How can the international community support Afghan schoolgirls?

A: The international community can support Afghan schoolgirls by advocating for their rights to education, providing resources for alternative learning opportunities, and collaborating with organizations that prioritize girls’ education in Afghanistan.

