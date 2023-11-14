Afghan Girls Defy Taliban: A Fight for Education

In a brave act of defiance against the Taliban’s education bans, Afghan girls have turned to secret schools, risking their safety and future to pursue knowledge. Parasto Hakim, the founder of a clandestine network of schools known as SRAK, leads the charge to provide education to approximately 400 girls across eight provinces in Afghanistan.

Operating under the constant threat of Taliban inspections, Hakim has implemented stringent security protocols to ensure the safety of her students and staff. When faced with a surprise visit from Taliban members, the girls are instructed to remain silent, keep their eyes down, and not engage in conversation. Despite attempts to intimidate them, the girls courageously refuse to speak, showing unwavering determination to continue their education.

CNN, with the understanding of the risks involved, was granted access to film inside one of SRAK’s hidden classrooms. However, to protect the identity and safety of the individuals involved, their names and the school’s location remain undisclosed.

The summer of 2021 marked a devastating turning point for Afghanistan. As the Taliban took control of Kabul, the world watched in horror. The group promised a more progressive government compared to its previous rule from 1996 to 2001, emphasizing the protection of women and girls from violence. However, these promises quickly fell apart as the Taliban reinstated bans on female education.

The resilience and determination of these Afghan girls exemplify their unwavering belief in the power of education. Despite the risks they face, they continue to pursue knowledge, knowing that education is their key to a brighter future.

