Afghan Embassy Suspends Operations in India as Ambassador Seeks Asylum Abroad

The Afghan embassy in India has decided to suspend all operations as the ambassador and other senior diplomats have left the country and sought asylum in Europe and the United States. This move comes as a blow to the embassy, which has been facing financial difficulties for the past two years. The embassy was being run by diplomats appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government, which was overthrown by the Taliban in 2021.

The suspension of operations could potentially pave the way for Taliban diplomats to take over the embassy. Bloomberg has reported that the Indian government, which does not recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan, will now take over the diplomatic compound in a caretaker capacity.

India has been cautious in its approach towards the Taliban government and has not yet recognized it officially. The country had evacuated its own staff from Kabul ahead of the US withdrawal and no longer maintains a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. India has stated that it will follow the lead of the United Nations in deciding whether to recognize the Taliban government.

The authenticity of a letter received by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding the embassy’s closing is currently being verified. There have been reports of infighting among embassy workers, as well as the ambassador and other diplomats leaving India for other countries. The lack of support from the Indian government for the embassy’s concerns regarding educational initiatives, consular services, humanitarian aid, and commercial assistance to Afghan traders has been cited as one of the reasons for the closure.

It is important to note that the ‘ambassador’ himself, Farid Mamundzay, had been living abroad for several months even though he claimed to be running the embassy operations. The appointment of an Afghan official by the Taliban as charge d’affaires was blocked by Mamundzay and other diplomats. This would have been the Taliban’s first envoy to India.

The suspension of operations by the Afghan embassy in India highlights the ongoing challenges faced by diplomatic missions in the wake of political upheavals. It also raises questions about the future of bilateral trade and diplomatic relations between India and Afghanistan.