Afghan Embassy in India Closes Amidst Challenges Faced by Diplomats

The Afghan embassy in New Delhi has recently ceased operations due to a lack of support and mounting pressure from the Taliban and the Indian government. Diplomats who were appointed by the Afghan government, which was overthrown by the Taliban in 2021, were unable to secure visa extensions from their Indian hosts, leading to the closure of the embassy.

Despite India’s refusal to recognize the Taliban government, Ambassador Farid Mamundzay and his mission staff were permitted to stay in India to issue visas and handle trade matters. However, in September, the ambassador and senior staff members left for Europe and the United States in search of asylum. Consequently, the embassy announced the suspension of its operations.

The embassy recently released a statement on social media, stating that the period of uncertainty has come to an end. As a result, the embassy has decided to shut down, and the keys have been handed over to the host government. The decision to close the embassy was influenced by the pressure exerted by both the Indian government and the Taliban.

Ambassador Mamundzay expressed his disappointment, stating that despite an eight-week wait, their objectives of obtaining visa extensions and seeing a change in the Indian government’s stance were not realized. The statement also highlighted the difficult choice the embassy had to make due to constant pressure from both the Taliban and the Indian government.

According to the embassy statement, all Afghan diplomats appointed by former President Ghani’s government in India have relocated to third countries, leaving no diplomats remaining in India. The statement further pointed out that the only individuals present in India are diplomats affiliated with the Taliban, who are actively participating in online meetings.

It is unclear whether the closure of the embassy will impact the status of Afghan consulates in other Indian cities, including Mumbai. The Indian foreign ministry and the Taliban-run Afghan foreign ministry have not responded to requests for comments.

While the closure of the Afghan embassy in India is a significant development, it underscores the challenges that Afghan diplomats continue to face in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover. The situation highlights the need for further international support and assistance to ensure the well-being and representation of Afghanistan on the global stage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why did the Afghan embassy in India close?

– The embassy closed due to challenges faced by diplomats, including a lack of support and pressure from both the Indian government and the Taliban.

2. Who were the diplomats appointed by?

– The diplomats were appointed by the Afghan government that was ousted by the Taliban in 2021.

3. Did the Indian government recognize the Taliban government?

– No, India does not recognize the Taliban government.

4. Where have the Afghan diplomats in India relocated?

– Afghan diplomats appointed by the former government have relocated to third countries.

5. Are there any Afghan diplomats remaining in India?

– No, there are no Afghan diplomats remaining in India. The only diplomats present are those affiliated with the Taliban.

Sources:

– [Thomson Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/world/india/afghan-embassy-india-shuts-down-citing-lack-support-taliban-pressure-2021-11-24/)