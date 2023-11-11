In a devastating turn of events, a close adviser to Ukraine’s army commander-in-chief has lost his life due to a booby-trapped gift that exploded. Major Gennadiy Chastiakov, who was also a trusted friend of General Valery Zaluzhny, tragically met his demise on his birthday. According to reports, an unknown explosive device concealed within one of his gifts detonated, causing the fatal incident.

Initially perceived as a suspected assassination utilizing a booby-trapped present, further information has shed light on the circumstances surrounding Chastiakov’s death. Ukrainian interior minister, Igor Klymenko, made a statement clarifying the incident. He revealed that Chastiakov had been showing his son a box containing grenades that he had received as a gift. Regrettably, the young boy took hold of one of the grenades and began manipulating the safety ring. Chastiakov swiftly intervened, taking the grenade away from his son, but unknowingly triggering a tragic explosion.

Authorities have identified a fellow soldier as the gift-giver and have seized two similar grenades as part of their ongoing investigation. The 13-year-old son has also sustained serious injuries. It has been reported that Chastiakov’s wife attested to the fact that the grenade was concealed within a gift bag that her husband brought home. Some sources suggest that the real grenade was disguised among novelty gifts resembling grenades.

Chastiakov, who leaves behind a wife and four children, had dedicated his life to the armed forces of Ukraine and the battle against Russian aggression since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, as noted by General Zaluzhny.

In addition to this tragic incident, Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed a Russian ship at the Kerch shipyard in annexed Crimea. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed his belief that it is not the appropriate time to hold elections in the country. Due to martial law in effect since the onset of the war, all elections, including the upcoming presidential vote, have technically been canceled. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for unity and defense in these challenging times.

