The Power of Understanding: Changing History through Empathy

Understanding the biology behind conflict and toxic interactions is crucial in today’s deeply divided world. Ongoing conflicts like the violence in Israel and Gaza and the sharp rifts over gun control, policing, and abortion in the U.S. have led to overheated discussions and damaged relationships. However, there are individuals who have successfully navigated these conflicts and changed history through empathy.

Research shows that as social beings, humans are wired to form strong bonds with groups that can provide protection against external threats. Our brains are shaped by social identity, meaning we empathize with those within our group and experience joy when adversaries suffer. Our social affiliations, based on race, ethnicity, religion, or politics, influence our empathetic responses.

Conflict not only affects our emotional responses but also dampens our brain’s ability to feel love. Studies have shown that couples who have just argued have less activity in brain regions associated with attachment and fondness. The negative effects of conflict on our relationships and societies are clear.

Peacemakers like Nelson Mandela and U.S. Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm have taught us valuable lessons in diffusing conflict. These individuals understood the power of rising above our biological impulses and transcending social identity. Tim Phillips, a conflict-resolution expert, says that political stability and peace depend on leaders who can understand and overcome these instincts.

When conflict threatens our sacred values, social identity, or the well-being of our people, we tend to become less rational and dig deeper into our positions. This can lead to hate, dehumanization, and even atrocities. To de-escalate a situation, we must first release our brain from the grip of defensive emotions.

Recognizing the biological factors at play and actively practicing empathy can help break the cycle of escalating conflicts. By seeking understanding and rising above our instincts, we can foster harmony and create a more compassionate society. It is through empathy and a willingness to bridge divides that we have the power to change history for the better.