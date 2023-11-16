The Importance of Open Communication and Mutual Understanding in Marriage

Dear Sahaj: My husband and I have been on a journey of growth and change in our marriage over the past year. We have made efforts to communicate more effectively and make positive lifestyle changes. However, I recently discovered that my husband has been keeping a private list of instances that have upset me. Reading this list has left me feeling devastated and unsure of how to proceed. Should I accept these as his private thoughts or address how he sees me? Is this a sign that we need professional help?

It is important to recognize that your husband’s intention behind creating this list may have been to remind himself of what makes you feel loved and keeps the peace in your relationship. However, certain points on the list, such as avoiding topics that could be seen as negative and hesitating to be vulnerable with you out of fear of being insulted, are concerning.

When reading someone’s private journal or list, it is crucial to remember that not everything should be taken as a definitive truth. Your husband may have written these thoughts in the heat of his emotions without any intention of you seeing them. People have different coping mechanisms when navigating conflicts, and for your husband, writing down unfiltered thoughts may provide a sense of control.

I reached out to licensed marriage and family therapist Maria Sosa, who explained that in our efforts to solve relationship problems, we sometimes unintentionally create new ones. It appears that both you and your husband are trying to navigate the changes you’ve experienced, but you are still struggling to truly connect. The things you have been sharing may have been perceived by your husband as accumulating resentment, rather than through a compassionate lens.

If left unaddressed, the impact of this list on your relationship could be damaging. It is essential to discuss how it has made you feel and understand how your husband sees you and your marriage. You need to ensure that resentment hasn’t evolved into contempt, which is the leading predictor of divorce according to experts John and Julie Gottman. Additionally, lack of appreciation and empathy may be present in your relationship.

Resolving the issues in your marriage may require the assistance of a professional mediator, especially since communication is already challenging for you both. However, you can begin addressing this topic before deciding on professional help. When you bring up the list with your husband, approach the conversation with curiosity and empathy rather than defensiveness or anger. Avoid getting caught up in deciding who is right or wrong, and instead focus on truly listening and understanding his feelings about your marriage.

While it is commendable that you are striving to communicate more openly instead of “sulking like before,” the manner in which you communicate is equally important. It is essential to ensure that you fight fair during conflicts and arguments. Do you struggle to give your husband the benefit of the doubt? When expressing your feelings, do you use “I-language” instead of “you-language,” which can come across as accusatory? Take time to reflect on the recurring changes and conflicts in your relationship and consider your role in them. How do you respond to these situations?

Addressing these questions does not mean placing sole blame on yourself for the challenges in your marriage. It takes courage to confront difficult aspects of ourselves and our relationships. By being honest about your feelings and genuinely curious about your husband’s experiences, you can work towards positive change and growth in your relationship.

FAQ:

1. Should I be concerned if my partner keeps a private list about me? It’s important to approach the situation with an open mind and understand that your partner may have valid reasons for keeping a private list. However, if the list includes concerning aspects or has a negative impact on your relationship, it is crucial to address the issue and foster open communication.

2. How can open communication help in resolving relationship issues? Open communication allows both partners to express their feelings, concerns, and needs effectively. It promotes understanding, empathy, and the ability to work collaboratively towards solutions.

3. When is it advisable to seek professional help for relationship issues? If communication and problem-solving become consistently challenging, it may be beneficial to seek the assistance of a licensed therapist or counselor. They can provide guidance and facilitate productive discussions to help resolve conflicts and strengthen the relationship.

(Source: marriage.com)