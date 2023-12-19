BJP Veterans Advani and Joshi Unable to Attend Ayodhya Temple Event Due to Age and Health Concerns

AYODHYA: The upcoming consecration ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya has hit a setback as BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who played pivotal roles in the agitation for the temple, will be unable to attend due to their age and health conditions, according to the Ram Temple Trust. Considering their advanced age, both leaders have graciously accepted the request to refrain from attending the event.

Advani, currently 96 years old, and Joshi, who will turn 90 next month, have been elder statesmen in the BJP. Their contributions to the Ram temple movement have been widely acknowledged. However, with the passing of time, their energy and overall well-being have declined.

Ram Temple Trust General Secretary Champat Rai acknowledged the significance of Advani’s and Joshi’s absence, stating, “Both are elders of the family and considering their age, they were requested not to come, which was accepted by both.”

While their absence is regrettable, preparations for the consecration ceremony on January 22 are well underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in attendance for this historic event. The preparations are scheduled to be completed by January 15, and the ‘praan pratistha’ puja will commence on January 16 and continue until January 22.

As the nation eagerly awaits the consecration of the Ram temple, it is crucial to recognize the remarkable contributions of leaders like Advani and Joshi. Their efforts have paved the way for the fulfillment of a long-held aspiration cherished by millions.

