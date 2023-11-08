Aditya-L1: Exploring the Secrets of the Sun with India’s Solar Mission

Earlier today, scientists at the Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (Istrac) in Bengaluru successfully completed the second Earth-bound manoeuvre of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft. This significant milestone brings us one step closer to unlocking the secrets of the Sun and understanding its impact on space weather.

Unlike traditional quotes, this recent accomplishment showcases the remarkable progress made by Isro’s ground stations in Mauritius, Bengaluru, and Port Blair as they closely tracked the satellite during this operation. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft has now achieved a new orbit of 282 km x 40225 km.

This achievement marks the second of five Earth-bound manoeuvres that Aditya-L1 will undertake during its 16-day journey around Earth. Each manoeuvre contributes to gaining the necessary velocity for its upcoming trajectory.

Aditya-L1, positioned at the Lagrange Point-1 (L1), approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, will revolutionize our understanding of the Sun. Equipped with seven distinct payloads, including five developed by Isro and two in collaboration with academic institutions, the satellite will comprehensively study various aspects of the Sun.

By being positioned at the L1 point, Aditya-L1 benefits from a gravitational equilibrium between the Sun and Earth, ensuring relative stability. This strategic position allows for uninterrupted observation of the Sun while minimizing the need for frequent adjustments to its orbit.

Throughout its mission life, Aditya-L1 will traverse an irregularly-shaped orbit, perpendicular to the line connecting the Sun and Earth. This unique orbit will enable the satellite to study key phenomena such as coronal heating, solar wind acceleration, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), solar atmosphere dynamics, and temperature anisotropy.

In addition to its scientific objectives, Aditya-L1’s placement at the L1 point grants it early access to solar radiation and magnetic storms before they are influenced by Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere. This vantage point enhances our ability to predict and mitigate the impacts of space weather on crucial technologies.

Following the completion of the Earth-bound manoeuvres, Aditya-L1 will embark on a 110-day trajectory to reach its destination around L1. Upon arrival, the satellite will perform a manoeuvre to establish a stable orbit, allowing for continuous observation of the Sun.

India’s solar mission is a testament to Isro’s dedication and expertise in space exploration. With their recent achievements in lunar exploration through Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 represents a significant milestone in India’s quest to unravel the mysteries of the universe.