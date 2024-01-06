India’s Aditya-L1 Mission: Unveiling the Secrets of Sun-Earth Connection

India has achieved a major milestone in its space exploration pursuits, as the Aditya-L1 mission successfully entered the orbit of the sun after a four-month journey. This solar observation mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in September, is equipped with cutting-edge instruments designed to observe and measure the sun’s outermost layers.

Unlike other nations who have sent probes to the center of our solar system, India’s Aditya-L1 mission marks the first instance in which an Asian country has placed a spacecraft into orbit around the sun. This achievement is a testament to the remarkable progress and commitment of India’s space program.

Named after a Hindu sun deity, Aditya has traveled an impressive 932,000 miles (1.5 million km) from Earth, representing a mere 1% of the distance between our planet and the sun. Now positioned where the gravitational forces of the sun and Earth nullify each other, the spacecraft has settled into a stable halo orbit around the sun.

With a reported cost of $48 million (£38 million), Aditya’s primary objective is to investigate coronal mass ejections (CMEs), periodic events in which the sun’s atmosphere releases massive discharges of plasma and magnetic energy. These CMEs possess such intense power that they can disrupt satellite operations and even impact Earth.

In addition to studying CMEs, the Aditya-L1 mission aims to unravel the dynamics of various solar phenomena by capturing images and measuring particles in the sun’s upper atmosphere. This valuable data will contribute significantly to our understanding of the sun’s influence on our planet and the solar system as a whole.

India’s space program has experienced remarkable growth, with a comparatively modest budget. Since its first lunar orbiter mission in 2008, India has achieved several groundbreaking milestones. It became the first Asian country to enter Mars’ orbit in 2014 and, just last year, successfully landed an uncrewed spacecraft near the lunar south pole – a largely unexplored region. India is also gearing up for a crewed mission into Earth’s orbit later this year.

Looking ahead, India is actively planning a joint lunar mission with Japan by 2025 and an orbital mission to Venus within the next two years. These ambitious endeavors demonstrate India’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific exploration and knowledge.

