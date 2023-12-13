New Legislative Milestone Reached for Rishi Sunak’s Asylum Scheme

In a surprising turn of events, Rishi Sunak’s flagship Rwanda asylum scheme has successfully progressed to the next legislative stage without facing any opposition from Conservative MPs. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the prime minister, who has been facing internal divisions within his party.

The government’s victory in the vote is undoubtedly good news for Mr. Sunak. It solidifies his position as prime minister and demonstrates that he still holds authority within his party. However, the road to this success was not without its challenges.

Initially, there were concerns that Mr. Sunak’s immigration policy, as well as his leadership, may be in jeopardy. However, he managed to rally enough support and win over potential rebels within his party. The rebels, who had initially planned to vote against the bill or abstain, ended up backing the government.

While the government’s whipping operation appeared strong and some anticipated a significant number of rebels, it turns out that only a little under 30 MPs abstained. This unexpected outcome highlights the importance of accurately assessing the numerical strength of the Tory right and understanding its implications for future legislative battles.

Although Mr. Sunak successfully quelled the rebellion, he has made concessions by expressing openness to “tightening” the bill. The exact implications of this statement remain unclear, with differing interpretations among MPs. Some believe it opens the door to wide-ranging amendments, while others expect only minor linguistic changes.

Looking ahead, the bill’s return to the Commons in the new year will provide further insight into the strength of the Tory right. If the rebels grow dissatisfied and decide to vote against the bill at a later stage, it would require more than just those who abstained to turn against the government.

On the other hand, there is a potential challenge from the One Nation group within the Conservative Party. While they have voiced support for the legislation in its current form, any shift towards the right may provoke their rebellion. The unpredictability of these dynamics adds to the complexity of Mr. Sunak’s position.

Moreover, the prolonged legislative process for the Rwanda asylum scheme poses additional challenges for the prime minister. Initially intended as emergency legislation with hopes of clearing all stages in the Commons by Christmas, it is now evident that it will take longer than expected. This delay reinforces the division within the party and has the potential to impact public opinion negatively.

It is crucial to note that the Conservative Party’s divisions extend beyond the specific issue of the Rwanda policy. Many supporters of Mr. Sunak view this week’s row as a symptom of a larger split within the party. They perceive a group of MPs who constantly oppose government efforts, even when their demands are met.

As the country heads into an election year, the implications of these divisions cannot be ignored. The government’s perceived disarray on a significant issue like immigration resonates with the public and may fuel existing frustrations. While such discontent may not immediately translate into a shift in the polls, it does underscore the need for cohesion within the party.

The uncertainty that lies ahead raises questions about the trajectory of the Conservative Party. Will the rebels ramp up their efforts to push for the policies they believe were promised? Or will they remain cautious due to the potential consequences, such as triggering a leadership election or a general election?

There are differing opinions within government regarding how long these divisions can persist. Some believe that the fear of political repercussions will keep the rebels in check until the election. However, others express concerns that the appetite for challenging leadership within their party may be insatiable.

As the prime minister navigates these intricate challenges, the country will observe with anticipation. While Mr. Sunak may strive to maintain stability, the cabinet minister’s skepticism suggests that an early election may become a reality sooner rather than later.

