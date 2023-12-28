Actor-Politician Vijayakanth Passes Away at 71, Mourned by Fans

Popular actor and politician Vijayakanth, known as ‘Captain’, has sadly passed away at the age of 71. The news of his demise has left his fans and the Tamil film industry in mourning. Vijayakanth had been admitted to the hospital and was on ventilator support after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Throughout his life, Vijayakanth left an indelible mark on both the silver screen and the political arena. He starred in 154 movies and was widely acclaimed for his performances before he embarked on his political journey. As a member of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam), he played a pivotal role in bringing about positive changes in the film industry.

In 2005, Vijayakanth founded the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), a political party with the aim of serving the people. The party had its fair share of ups and downs, but it managed to make history in the 2011 elections by winning more seats than the DMK and becoming the principal Opposition Party. Vijayakanth himself served as the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly from 2011 to 2016.

However, due to differences of opinion, the DMDK eventually broke ties with the AIADMK, leading to a loss of its status as the main Opposition party. Despite facing health complications in recent years, Vijayakanth continued to fight for his party’s cause and represent the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies as a Member of the Legislative Assembly.

While the DMDK may have faced setbacks in recent election performances, Vijayakanth’s legacy as a multifaceted personality and a beloved figure in Tamil cinema and politics will continue to live on. His tireless dedication towards improving the lives of the people he served will be remembered by his fans and colleagues alike.

