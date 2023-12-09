A Historic Moment: Activists Voice Demands for Democracy at COP28 Summit

A powerful and unprecedented event unfolded on December 9 at the U.N. COP28 climate summit in Dubai, as a small group of activists staged a rare protest. Their purpose was to raise awareness of the unjust imprisonment of pro-democracy activists in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt.

Approximately 25 demonstrators took part in the protest, boldly holding up pictures of three prominent individuals: Ahmed Mansoor and Mohamed al-Siddiq, both Emirati prisoners, and Alaa Abdel Fattah, an Egyptian-British political activist. The presence of these activists at the summit was deemed historic by Human Rights Watch, as the UAE typically permits little public dissent and strictly prohibits organized groups and political parties.

It is crucial to note that this demonstration occurred under specific conditions set by the UAE as a prerequisite for hosting the COP28 summit. The country had agreed to adhere to U.N. guidelines, which entail the approval of protests in advance and their limitation to the summit site. The vast majority of protests have taken place within the “blue zone,” a U.N.-controlled area where local laws do not apply.

An Emirati official stressed the commitment towards inclusivity and expressed that peaceful assemblies in designated areas are embraced. However, when it comes to individual cases following judicial sentences, the UAE refrains from commenting.

Contrary to previous U.N. climate conferences, such as COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 and COP21 in Paris in 2015, where massive protest rallies took place, there have been no demonstrations outside the venue during COP28. This makes the activists’ demands for the release of political prisoners within the UAE all the more significant.

The voices of these prisoners, who have long been silenced, were finally heard within the UAE. Saudi Arabia and UAE researcher at Human Rights Watch, Joey Shea, emphasized the historic nature of this event, noting that the names of the political prisoners have never before been publicly mentioned in the country, nor has their release been openly demanded.

Among the prisoners is al-Siddiq, who has been incarcerated in the UAE since 2013. Alongside 68 others, he faced charges of planning to overthrow the government in a trial that Amnesty International described as grossly unfair. Another prisoner, Mansoor, received a 10-year prison sentence in 2018 for various offenses, including the supposed harm of national unity and social harmony through his use of social media. Finally, Abdel Fattah, who has faced multiple detentions in Egypt since the 2011 “Arab Spring” uprising, was most recently sentenced to five years in prison in 2021 on charges of spreading fake news.

As the global community gathers to address the urgent threat of climate change at COP28, this historic protest has shed light on the need for not only environmental solutions but also social justice and the protection of basic human rights. The activists’ voices echo through the walls of the summit, demanding change and challenging the status quo.

