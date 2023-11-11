Climate Activists Symbolically Cover Rishi Sunak’s Mansion, Protesting Over UK Oil Policy

Climate activists have taken a bold stance against British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s policy on oil and gas resources by draping his private mansion in black cloth. Demonstrators from the environmental group Greenpeace scaled the roof of Sunak’s manor house in his North Yorkshire constituency, using ladders and climbing ropes to unfurl 200 square meters of “oil-black fabric.” The protest sought to draw attention to the UK government’s plans to issue drilling licenses for oil and gas in the North Sea.

While Sunak argues that exploiting these resources will provide domestically-sourced energy during the country’s transition to a net-zero economy by 2050, the move has raised concerns among environmental organizations. The International Energy Agency has cautioned against further investment in fossil fuels, citing the urgent need to curb global temperature rise. This decision to expand fossil fuel production occurs against the backdrop of extreme heat waves in different parts of the world, which experts attribute to the climate crisis caused by human activity.

Greenpeace regards Sunak’s announcement as a setback to the UK’s environmental goals and also aimed to prevent the approval of Rosebank, the country’s largest undeveloped oil and gas field. By covering Sunak’s mansion and displaying a banner asking, “Rishi Sunak – Oil Profits or Our Future?” the activists hope to convey their message.

“We desperately need our prime minister to be a climate leader, not a climate arsonist,” remarked Philip Evans, Greenpeace UK’s climate campaigner. This protest highlights the belief that increased drilling in the North Sea will primarily benefit oil giants and questions the long-term sustainability of such practices.

While Downing Street confirmed that the police are present at the scene, they defended the government’s energy strategy. Emphasizing the importance of energy security, a spokesperson stated the necessity to utilize domestic resources and invest in renewables to support British jobs.

The protest activity at Sunak’s mansion in the village of Kirby Sigston is a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle between economic interests and the urgency to address climate change. It brings into question the responsibility of political leaders and their commitment to preserving our planet for future generations.

