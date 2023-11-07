Massive Hunger Strike in Bahrain’s Prison Reveals Government’s Broken Promises

In a shocking turn of events, Bahrain’s government has once again failed to uphold its promise of meaningful change for the country’s prisoners. The largest-ever hunger strike in Bahrain, involving more than 800 prisoners, was temporarily paused after the government pledged to address the inmates’ demands for better medical care and improved conditions. However, human rights activist Maryam al-Khawaja has revealed that officials reneged on their promise within a day, highlighting the disingenuous nature of the government’s reform commitments.

Maryam, daughter of prominent political prisoner Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, claims that the government’s promise was nothing more than a ploy to shield Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also Bahrain’s prime minister, from negative media attention during his visit to Washington. The plight of her father, a Danish-Bahraini citizen and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, serves as a stark example of the dire situation faced by many prisoners in Bahrain.

Abdulhadi, currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in pro-democracy protests, suffers from serious health conditions, including a heart condition and glaucoma. Despite the government’s announcement, which raised hopes of access to medical care, prison officials refused to take him to his scheduled eye doctor appointment. This denial prompted Abdulhadi to resume his hunger strike in protest against the broken promise.

Maryam’s determination to fight for her father’s release is evident, as she plans to risk her own imprisonment by traveling to Bahrain to advocate on his behalf. Notably, she has already been sentenced to a year in a Bahraini prison, with multiple pending cases, including a conviction for assaulting police during a previous visit in 2014, a charge she vehemently denies. Her relentless efforts underscore the urgent need for genuine international support in holding Bahrain’s government accountable for the mistreatment of its prisoners.

The latest episode in Bahrain’s prison system is a stark reminder of the deep-rooted issues plaguing the country’s human rights record. It also highlights the importance of international pressure and advocacy in pushing for substantive change and the protection of prisoners’ rights. Without a genuine commitment to reform, prisoners like Abdulhadi al-Khawaja will continue to suffer in silence, prompting concerned individuals and activists around the world to take a stand against injustice.