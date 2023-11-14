Accusing Israel: A New Perspective on the Apartheid Debate

In a recent guest post in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), Holocaust historian Amos Goldberg challenges the notion that describing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians as “apartheid” is an act of anti-Semitism. Contrary to claims made by Germany’s commissioner for Jewish Life and the Fight Against Anti-Semitism, Goldberg argues that the term “apartheid” accurately reflects the reality on the ground.

Goldberg highlights the growing chorus of voices, including prominent Israeli academics, who are increasingly using the term “apartheid” to describe the current regime’s treatment of Palestinians. He references a petition titled “The Elephant in the Room,” co-initiated by historian Omer Bartov, which argues that there can be no democracy for Jews in Israel while Palestinians live under an apartheid regime. The petition has garnered support from over 2,000 academics, clergy, and public figures.

The shift in rhetoric among Jewish and non-Jewish academics is significant, according to Goldberg. Even staunch supporters of Israel, like Benjamin Pogrund, have changed their perspective. Pogrund, who once vehemently opposed labeling Israel as an apartheid state, now acknowledges the validity of the accusation. He argues that Israel denies Palestinians any hope of freedom and normal lives, perpetuating a system of oppression.

Goldberg further cites Barak Medina, a law professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who criticizes the untrue statements made by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, which serve to justify an apartheid regime in occupied East Jerusalem.

Goldberg challenges the notion that accusing Israel of apartheid is inherently anti-Semitic. He argues that this viewpoint aligns with the right-wing politicians in the Israeli coalition government who prioritize the Jewish character of the state over its democratic principles. Goldberg echoes Bartov’s sentiment that labeling critics as self-hating Jews or anti-Semites is a tactic used to obfuscate the reality on the ground.

Despite the opposition, Goldberg concludes that reality is prevailing. More individuals in Israel and around the world are waking up to the truth and recognizing the parallels between Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and the apartheid system. By engaging in an open and honest dialogue, progress can be made towards a more equitable future.

