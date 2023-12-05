Disturbing Cases of Sexual Violence Uncovered in Hamas Attack on Israel

Amid the chaos and devastation caused by the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, shocking cases of sexual violence have come to light. The Israeli military faced the overwhelming task of identifying and preparing the deceased for burial, but the evidence of sexual crimes against women remains a vexing challenge for investigators.

Reservist Shari Mendes, who worked at the makeshift morgue in central Israel, described the appalling condition of some of the bodies. Many women arrived at the facility in just their underwear, while others were mutilated or in an advanced stage of decomposition. The investigation into these alleged sexual crimes is hindered by the fact that the women’s clothes were buried with them as part of Jewish burial law, denying investigators the opportunity to examine potential evidence.

Evidence gathering was further hampered by the long duration of the battles at some locations, which prevented entry and the collection of perishable evidence that could have linked specific suspects to atrocities. The Israeli military’s focus at the time was to identify the deceased so that families could be notified promptly. This urgency, while necessary, hindered the collection of crucial evidence.

Israel’s justice ministry has made grave accusations against Hamas, stating that the victims were subjected to torture, physical abuse, rape, burning, and dismemberment. However, Hamas vehemently denies any involvement in sexual assault or mutilation during or after the attack.

Reports from first responders and individuals handling the deceased corroborate claims of sexual violence. Women were found in distressing conditions, some partially clothed, bound, eviscerated, bruised, or even torched. Reuters has reviewed some images that align with these descriptions or provide evidence of other possible atrocities, but independent verification has been limited.

While a U.N. commission of inquiry is set to investigate allegations of sexual violence by Hamas, Israel has criticized the U.N. for not speaking out sooner. Israel has accused the commission of bias and has refused to cooperate with the investigation.

In Israeli criminal law, sexual violence encompasses acts such as rape, indecent acts, harassment, and demeaning a person in a sexual manner. Convictions can be secured based on testimony and circumstantial evidence, even without forensic evidence. However, investigators face various obstacles, including the fact that many victims are deceased or traumatized.

Survivors and witnesses are slowly coming forward, seeking assistance from organizations like Israel’s Association of Rape Crisis Centers. However, it can take years for victims or witnesses to gather the courage to report such crimes. The investigation is further complicated by the inability to hear firsthand accounts from the deceased victims.

While a gag order has been imposed on the investigation, law enforcement officials have indicated that they have gathered over 1,500 testimonies on alleged atrocities, including sexual violence, rape, and genital mutilation. Prosecuting these cases will require a different legal approach, potentially relying on the doctrine of shared responsibility.

Addressing sexual violence cases from the October 7 attack will be challenging due to the advanced decomposition of the bodies. The usual protocols for forensic examination are nearly impossible under these circumstances. In normal times, about 80% of sexual offense cases in Israel are closed due to insufficient evidence. Hence, a different legal construct may be necessary to secure convictions in this unique and tragic case.

As the testimonies continue to mount, the extent of the sexual violence inflicted on women during the Hamas attack becomes increasingly apparent. These horrific crimes demand justice for the victims, but the road to accountability remains uncertain and complex.

