Miss Universe Indonesia Contestants Speak Out Against Alleged Body Checks

JAKARTA, Indonesia – The 2023 Miss Universe Indonesia pageant has been marred by shocking allegations of “body checks” carried out by the local organizers. Seven contestants have come forward, filing complaints with the police, accusing the organizers of sexual harassment, according to their lawyer, Melissa Anggraini.

During the contest, which took place from July 29 to August 3 in Jakarta, the capital city, the contestants were instructed to strip down to their underwear for “body checks” to identify scars or cellulite. The checks were conducted in front of a group of approximately two dozen people, including men, in a ballroom at the Sari Pacific Hotel where the contest was held. To make matters worse, five of the contestants claimed to have been photographed topless during the process, further violating their privacy and dignity.

While the contestants had initially hoped to represent Indonesia on the global stage, their dreams were shattered by the traumatic experience they endured. Priskila Ribka Jelita, a 23-year-old model representing West Java province, shared her ordeal in an interview with The Associated Press. Jelita described feeling shocked and unable to refuse when asked to open her bra. She recounted feeling humiliated when scolded for trying to cover her breasts with her hand. Jelita’s experience escalated when she was instructed to lift her left leg onto a chair for a closer inspection. The invasive nature of the “body checks” left her feeling confused, nervous, and deeply humiliated.

Once news of the “body checks” reached the Miss Universe Organization, it promptly cut ties with its Indonesian franchisee, PT Capella Swastika Karya, and its National Director, Poppy Capella. In a statement released on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Miss Universe Organization expressed its disappointment, stating that the franchise had failed to meet the brand standards and ethics upheld by the pageant. The organization also announced the cancellation of Miss Universe Malaysia, as the same franchisee held the license for both countries’ pageants. However, the winner of Miss Universe Indonesia 2023, Fabienne Nicole Groeneveld, will still have the opportunity to compete in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to be held in El Salvador later this year.

Amidst the controversy, Jelita’s mother, Maria Napitupulu, expressed her sadness and pain upon learning about her daughter’s ordeal through an Instagram post. The incident has brought significant attention to the issue, with many expressing their disappointment in the handling of the pageant and calling for justice.

Miss Universe Indonesia has faced issues before. In March, the franchise license was handed over to PT Capella Swastika Karya, taking it away from Yayasan Putri Indonesia (YPI), which had held the license for the past 30 years. PT Capella Swastika Karya, managed by former singer Poppy Capella, has denied any involvement or knowledge of the “body checking” incident through an Instagram post, stating her disapproval of violence and sexual harassment.

The Miss Universe Organization asserted that height, weight, or body measurements are not necessary for participation in the pageant, emphasizing that they are committed to evaluating and updating franchise agreements and policies to prevent such misconduct from occurring again. The organization also expressed its gratitude to the Indonesian contestants who had shown bravery in coming forward.

This incident has triggered a growing controversy surrounding the pageant and its impact on Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation. While the country has a reputation for tolerance and pluralism with respect for freedom of expression, a small, vocal, hard-line fringe has become more prominent in recent years. It is essential to address such incidents and ensure that all individuals’ rights and dignity are respected, regardless of their participation in beauty pageants.

