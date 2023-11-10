The Evolution of AC-130J’s Armament: Adapting to Modern Warfare

The future of the AC-130J’s big gun, the 105mm howitzer, is once again uncertain as the Air Force considers expanding the Ghostrider’s stand-off strike capabilities. This review reflects the need to enhance the lethality, versatility, and adaptability of the AC-130J in evolving operational scenarios.

The AC-130J currently features a 30mm GAU-23/A Bushmaster automatic cannon and a 105mm howitzer, both firing from the left side of the fuselage. While there are no plans to remove the 30mm gun, the fate of the 105mm howitzer is being evaluated. This comes as the Air Force has been retrofitting improved 105mm guns onto the Ghostriders, replacing the aging M102 howitzer.

Traditionally, AC-130s have operated in close proximity to their targets, providing support to ground forces. The combination of armament options and the aircraft’s ability to loiter over the battlefield has made it a versatile asset. However, the growing challenge of dense integrated air defense networks, as seen with adversaries like China, raises questions about the AC-130J’s role in high-end conflicts.

The 105mm howitzer offers accuracy and destructive power, enabling precise strikes and quick redirection to other targets. But the vulnerability of the AC-130 platform, despite continual improvements, limits its operations to permissive environments and nighttime missions. As the Air Force explores future operational scenarios, the question remains: how can they maintain effectiveness when loitering for extended periods becomes impossible?

Originally, the AC-130J’s armament plan focused on precision-guided munitions, with only the 30mm cannon. The decision to integrate the 105mm howitzer came later. Now, the ongoing review seeks to determine alternative armament if the howitzers are removed, while retaining the rapid direct fire capability provided by the 30mm cannon.

The Air Force’s plan to test a high-energy laser on a Ghostrider also adds to the uncertainty. Although the laser may not replace the 105mm cannon, it aligns with AFSOC’s interest in stand-off strike weapons. The evolving nature of modern warfare calls for innovative solutions that effectively adapt to changing threats.

As the Air Force continues its assessment, the future of the AC-130J’s armament will depend on striking the balance between flexibility, lethality, and survivability. Adapting to the evolving strategic competition landscape will be crucial to ensure the AC-130J remains a vital asset within AFSOC, providing the necessary firepower in various operational scenarios.