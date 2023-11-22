New Article: U.S. Military Responds Swiftly to Militant Attack with AC-130 Strike

In a recent development, the U.S. military swiftly responded to a ballistic missile attack by an Iran-backed militant group on Al-Asad Airbase, Iraq. Officials reported that a U.S. military AC-130J Ghostrider, already in the air at the time of the attack, conducted a self-defense strike against a militia vehicle and several militia personnel involved in the assault.

The attack with the ballistic missile inflicted non-serious injuries on U.S. and coalition forces, along with minor damage to the base infrastructure. Speaking at a briefing held at the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh, the deputy pentagon press secretary, shared that the AC-130 gunship was able to respond so rapidly due to its presence in the area during the missile attack.

Singh further explained that the swift response was possible because the AC-130 crew had already identified the origin point of the attacks. By closely monitoring the movements of the militants as they entered their vehicles, the crew acquired the necessary information to take appropriate action.

Since October 17th, U.S. forces have faced 66 attacks in both Iraq and Syria. Notably, this particular assault marked the first time a ballistic missile like the one used in this incident was employed. Singh also mentioned that three other planned strikes had been conducted prior to this, targeting specific facilities and infrastructure known to be utilized by militias affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. However, the recent response distinguished itself as an unplanned reaction to the attack.

Singh affirmed that the U.S. military has been vigilant in addressing these threats, decimating some of the militants’ facilities and weapons in previous strikes. It is important to note that the U.S. reserves the right to respond to such assaults at a time and place of its choosing.

