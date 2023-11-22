New Pentagon Strike Hits Iranian-Backed Militia in Iraq

In a recent incident in Western Iraq, an Air Force AC-130 gunship destroyed a truck that was being used by Iranian-backed militia fighters to launch a ballistic missile attack on US troops, causing injuries to eight Americans. The AC-130 was able to identify the launch point of the missile and take immediate action to neutralize the threat.

The strike took place between Al Asad and Ramadi, Iraq, and resulted in casualties among the enemy forces. While the exact number of fighters killed is unknown, it is clear that the strike successfully disrupted their attack. The injuries sustained by US forces in the missile attack were described as non-serious.

The decision to engage the Iranian-backed militia was a direct response to the attack on American forces, differentiating it from previous airstrikes in Syria. The US military has emphasized that it will not hesitate to retaliate against those who target its troops. However, the Pentagon has not ruled out the possibility of launching preemptive strikes against Iranian-backed militia groups in order to prevent future attacks.

The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East. American officials have warned that Iran is using its proxies to escalate the conflict in the region, specifically targeting US service members. In the past two months alone, US troops in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 66 times, with Tuesday’s missile attack being the first involving a ballistic missile since October 17.

While details about the specific ballistic missile used in the attack are still scarce, experts suggest that it resembles the “al-Aqsa 1,” a medium-range missile claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq group. According to analysts, this incident marks the first time since October 17 that the US military has struck an Iranian-backed militia group inside Iraq.

As tensions continue to rise, the US military remains vigilant and prepared to respond to any threats. All options are on the table, and the Pentagon reserves the right to choose the time and place for its response.