Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, led by Kirill Budanov, has raised concerns about the limited longevity of the M1A1 Abrams tanks set to be delivered from the United States. Budanov recommends reserving these tanks for specific, well-planned breakthrough operations, rather than deploying them in the front line or mutual combat scenarios.

Budanov also highlights the practical limitations of Abrams tanks due to the prevalent usage of artillery and mines by the enemy forces. According to him, armored equipment is becoming less effective across various strategic directions in the battlefield.

Approximately 200 Ukrainian soldiers have undergone training on simulator tanks at U.S. Army facilities in Germany. The training culminated in a battalion-level, combined arms force-on-force drill at Hohenfels Training Area, which marked the final stages of their preparatory program.

Ukraine is eagerly awaiting the delivery of the first ten Abrams tanks out of the promised 31. Western officials have high expectations for these advanced tanks, hoping they will provide an advantage for Ukraine to overcome Russia’s resilient defenses in their counteroffensive.

The ten tanks are currently stationed in Germany for final refurbishments before being transported to Ukraine. The U.S. Defense Department representative, who chose to remain anonymous, confirms the commitment to expedite the delivery of all 31 tanks to Ukraine by fall, although an exact timeline is yet to be provided.

The viability of Abrams tanks being sent to Ukraine has been questioned, particularly in light of the destruction of other Western tanks used by the Ukrainian Army. Drone footage confirms the obliteration of both German Leopard 2A6 tanks and British Challenger 2 tanks, both considered to have superior or comparable protection levels to the M1A1 Abrams.

Although the Abrams tanks have been downgraded without depleted uranium armor and limited to Cold War era capabilities, they still face susceptibility. Previous instances have shown that M1A1 tanks are highly vulnerable even to relatively rudimentary anti-tank weapons.

Washington’s decision to export Abrams tanks to Ukraine was initially met with hesitation due to the potential high casualty rates. However, the inclusion of Abrams tanks in the supply became a condition set by German officials for providing Leopard 2 tanks, thereby pressuring Washington to make concessions.

Additionally, American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles have suffered significant damage in combat, with estimates indicating that over 80 of these vehicles have been neutralized. This raises concerns about the resilience of Western armor against Russian weaponry, including the downgraded Abrams tanks.

Sophisticated armaments like Lancet drones and Vikhr-1 helicopter-launched anti-armor missiles are expected to pose a substantial threat to these vehicles. These weapons have already demonstrated their effectiveness in targeting and penetrating Western armor during mass Ukrainian offensives.

While the delivery of Abrams tanks may provide Ukraine with advanced military equipment, their effective deployment and longevity in combat remain uncertain amidst the evolving tactics and weaponry used by the enemy forces.

