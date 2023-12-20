New Perspectives on Sanctions: The Impact on Roman Abramovich’s Business

Following a recent ruling by the European Union court upholding the sanctions imposed on Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, questions arise about the consequences of these measures. While the court confirmed that Abramovich’s assets should remain frozen and his travel restricted, it is important to gain a deeper understanding of the situation.

Abramovich, who is closely associated with President Putin, was targeted by both EU and U.K. authorities, leading to the freezing of his assets. The primary reason behind these sanctions is Abramovich’s majority stake in Evraz, a prominent steel and mining group. The EU’s General Court stated that Evraz constitutes a significant revenue source for the Russian government.

Contrary to these allegations, Abramovich’s representatives have strongly denied any personal benefit from the war in Ukraine. They emphasize that Abramovich lacks the ability to influence the decision-making processes of any government, including Russia. In a statement provided to Reuters, they affirm that Abramovich has in no way profited from the war.

It is crucial to note that the court’s ruling did not fully endorse the arguments presented by the EU Council, suggesting that certain elements were not taken into account when maintaining the sanctions. While Abramovich’s team expresses disappointment with the ruling, they welcome this aspect of the decision.

The sanctions imposed on Abramovich were part of a broader effort by the EU and the U.K. to address the conflict in Ukraine. It is worth mentioning that the U.K. implemented its own sanctions and restrictions on Russian asset ownership, leading to Abramovich’s decision to sell the renowned soccer club Chelsea, which he had owned for nearly two decades. The proceeds from the sale were frozen in a U.K. bank account as a result of these measures.

Abramovich challenged both his inclusion on the EU sanctions list and the retention of his name on it. Additionally, he sought compensation for the estimated harm to his reputation. However, the court’s ruling supports the decision to include and maintain his name, asserting that this action does not violate his fundamental rights. Moreover, Abramovich’s Portuguese nationality grants him the freedom to move within the EU.

This ruling raises several important questions, not only about the impact of sanctions on high-profile individuals like Abramovich but also about the efficacy of such measures in achieving their intended goals. Striking a balance between addressing geopolitical conflicts and ensuring fairness remains a complex challenge for policymakers.

