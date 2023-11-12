American Troops Prepare for Potential Deployment Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

In response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, approximately 2,000 U.S. troops have been placed on prepare-to-deploy orders, as confirmed by a defense official. While no specific location has been determined yet, these troops would be stationed in a nearby country to offer support to Israel if needed.

The individuals who have received these orders are service members who possess a wide range of capabilities and specialties, including medical support and explosive handling. They were previously on a 96-hour prepare-to-deploy status, but it has now been shortened to 24 hours in order to be ready for immediate response.

To demonstrate solidarity with Israel, the U.S. Defense Department has already deployed the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea. This naval presence, coupled with the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford, serves as visible support for Israel during this conflict.

The Israel Defense Forces have gathered significant military personnel and equipment at the Gaza border, indicating an intention to escalate the current aerial assault. The IDF plans to execute a coordinated attack from the air, sea, and land.

Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, carried out a devastating terrorist attack in Israel several weeks ago, resulting in numerous casualties, including children. Since then, the conflict has escalated, leading to a substantial loss of life and injuries on both sides.

In a show of diplomatic engagement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Tel Aviv, where he held an extensive meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his war Cabinet in the Defense Ministry. The meeting lasted for over seven-and-a-half hours, during which time there were two rounds of air raids, emphasizing the severity of the situation.

