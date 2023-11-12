Abkhazia Grants Russia Permission to Erect New Naval Base in Novorossysk

In a recent development, the leader of Abkhazia, a breakaway region of Georgia, has announced that he has approved Russia’s request to construct a naval base in Novorossysk, a major port situated along the Black Sea. This decision comes in the aftermath of a series of attacks by Ukraine on Russia’s fleet in Sevastopol.

The leader, Aslan Bzhania, revealed that an agreement has been signed between Abkhazia and Russia, paving the way for the establishment of a permanent Russian naval base in the Ochamchira region. This move is primarily driven by a mutual desire to enhance the defense capabilities of both countries.

Bzhania highlighted that this collaboration between Abkhazia and Russia is vital for safeguarding their respective interests and prioritizing security. While the leader refrained from revealing specific details, it is evident that this partnership aims to bolster the defense capabilities of both nations.

It is worth noting that Moscow has recognized Abkhazia and the territory of South Ossetia as independent states since 2008, a move that Georgia perceives as a direct infringement on its sovereignty. This ongoing disagreement persists, with Georgia considering Abkhazia to be under Russian occupation.

Some experts opine that this decision could be perceived as a tactical retreat by Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to Ukraine’s counteroffensive. However, others argue that this step may have strategic implications.

Notably, James Cleverly, the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs in Britain, voiced concerns about Russia potentially expanding its naval presence towards Turkey. This move, according to Cleverly, could obstruct the safe passage of Ukrainian grain ships. Additionally, there are apprehensions that Russia’s deployment of warships in Abkhazia might lay the groundwork for future annexation.

While Abkhazia’s independence is recognized only by a handful of countries, including Syria and Venezuela, the region remains a subject of contention between Georgia and Russia. The construction of a naval base in Novorossysk deepens the complexities surrounding this geopolitical issue.

