Russia Announces Plans for Naval Base in Georgia’s Breakaway Region

In a recent development, Russia has revealed its intention to establish a naval base in the separatist region of Abkhazia, located in Georgia. The leader of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, confirmed this plan in an interview with Russian media outlets. According to Bzhania, the base will serve as a “permanent point of deployment” for Russia on the Black Sea coast.

This announcement comes amidst escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, particularly regarding Russia’s Black Sea fleet. Just two weeks ago, Ukraine launched an attack on the fleet’s headquarters in Crimea. Although the Kremlin has refrained from commenting on the alleged deal, Georgia’s foreign ministry has strongly denounced it, citing it as a direct violation of their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Abkhazia, which already hosts a Russian military base, is situated in north-western Georgia and shares a border with Russia. The region fought a war of secession with Georgia in the early 1990s and declared its independence in 1999, although it has not gained widespread international recognition. Since the 2008 war between Georgia and Russia, Moscow has recognized Abkhazia as an independent state, a claim that Georgia vehemently opposes by considering it an occupation.

The proposed naval base, located in the Ochamchire district, is expected to strengthen Russia and Abkhazia’s defense capabilities and safeguard their fundamental interests. As Bzhania emphasized, “Security is above all.” This development follows Bzhania’s recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which he expressed support for Moscow’s involvement in the war in Ukraine.

In light of the escalating tensions and increased attacks on Russia’s Black Sea fleet, there have been notable shifts in the fleet’s activities. The UK defense ministry has indicated that Russian vessels have been relocated from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk, as evidenced by high-resolution satellite imagery. The purported new Abkhazia naval base is situated approximately 500km (300 miles) further south-east of Novorossiysk, along the Black Sea coast.

While the Russian presidential spokesperson has declined to comment on ship deployments, redirecting inquiries to the defense ministry, it is worth noting that Moscow’s Black Sea fleet holds significant strategic importance as the flagship unit of the Russian navy. The fleet has been involved in launching missile strikes on Ukraine, resulting in considerable damage.

