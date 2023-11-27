Abigail Mor Edan: A Story of Resilience and Freedom

Abigail Mor Edan, a young Israeli-American girl, has emerged as a symbol of resilience after being held hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Despite the tragic loss of her parents, Abigail, at just 4 years old, managed to survive and has now been freed along with several other hostages.

The release of Abigail and the other hostages is a significant step towards peace and reconciliation in the region. It follows two previous waves of releases, which were part of a deal between Israel and Hamas. The terms of the agreement included the release of women and children held captive in Gaza, as well as Palestinian women and teenagers imprisoned in Israel. This agreement also allowed for a temporary cease-fire, enabling humanitarian aid to enter Gaza and displaced Palestinians to return to their homes.

While the delicate nature of the situation initially raised doubts about the release, Hamas ultimately followed through and released 17 hostages on Sunday. Among them were Abigail and 14 other Israeli citizens, as well as three foreign nationals. Although the countries of origin for the foreign hostages were not immediately disclosed, there is optimism that at least one American will be among those released.

President Biden, in his televised remarks on Sunday, expressed his relief at Abigail’s release and acknowledged the trauma she had endured. Abigail’s mother was tragically killed in front of her, followed by the loss of her father who had heroically protected her during the attack. The young girl then sought help from her neighbors, only to find herself taken hostage along with them. The emotional toll she has endured is unimaginable.

Abigail’s release has brought a sense of relief and gratitude to her family. Her great-aunt and cousin expressed their appreciation for the efforts made by President Biden and the Qatari government to secure her freedom. They also emphasized the importance of continuing to work towards the safe return of all hostages.

In the aftermath of the attack, Abigail will be reunited with her aunt, uncle, and grandparents, who have been caring for her siblings. As she begins the next chapter of her life, surrounded by her loving family, Abigail serves as a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

