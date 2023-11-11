New Article: Abbas Affirms Palestinians’ Right to Self-Defense, International Community Condemns Hamas

In a recent statement, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas emphasized the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves, following a series of deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel. The international community has strongly condemned Hamas for their actions.

Abbas expressed his solidarity with Palestinian civilians and criticized Israel, without directly mentioning Hamas’ involvement in the attacks. In response to the Hamas onslaught, several cities in the West Bank saw Palestinians celebrating in the streets.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and carrying out a major infiltration assault on Israeli border communities. Casualties are still being counted, with at least 200 Israelis killed and 1,400 wounded in the initial reports. The IDF has responded with airstrikes on Gaza and has called for the mobilization of reserves.

During an emergency leadership meeting in Ramallah, Abbas instructed the Palestinian Authority to provide protection for its people and to bolster their resilience against the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and settler gangs.

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry has repeatedly warned about the consequences of blocking the political horizon and depriving the Palestinian people of their right to self-determination. They blamed Israel for the destruction of the peace process and accused the international community of remaining silent in the face of alleged Israeli crimes.

Abbas’ Fatah movement, which governs the West Bank, has had a tense relationship with Hamas since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007. Celebrations were observed in several West Bank cities and Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

The international community, including the United States, European Union, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain, has unequivocally condemned Hamas for the attacks. They expressed solidarity with Israel and affirmed its right to defend itself against terrorism. The EU foreign policy chief called the hostage-taking of civilians in Gaza appalling and against international law.

With tensions escalating, Egypt, often a mediator between Hamas and Israel, warned of the grave dangers and urged the utmost restraint to avoid civilian casualties and to preserve future efforts for a ceasefire. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern over the developments and called on all parties to de-escalate the situation.

As the situation continues to unfold, it is crucial for efforts to be made to establish a lasting peace and ensure the security and well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians.

