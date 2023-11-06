Mahmoud Abbas Criticizes Hamas, Creates Tension within Palestinian Authority

In a surprising turn of events, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas recently criticized Hamas, causing tension within the Palestinian political landscape. However, his comment, which was initially reported by the PA’s news agency WAFA, was later walked back and altered, removing any mention of Hamas.

Abbas was quoted as telling Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that Hamas’s policies and actions do not represent the Palestinian people, emphasizing that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the sole legitimate representative. The statement was later revised to say that the PLO is the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, without explicitly mentioning Hamas or its policies.

This revision highlights the delicate relationship between Abbas’s Fatah movement, which controls the PLO and Palestinian Authority, and Hamas. The two factions have been at odds since Hamas violently took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, leading to the expulsion of Fatah officials from the region.

These recent developments come in the midst of international efforts to bring aid to the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, following the recent conflict with Israel. US President Joe Biden spoke with Abbas, reiterating his stance that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination. Abbas emphasized the need to halt all attacks and adhere to international humanitarian law in Gaza while also calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to deliver essential supplies.

The tensions within the Palestinian Authority and its relationship with Hamas create a complex political landscape that requires careful navigation. As the international community rallies to provide support and find a path to peace, it is crucial for all parties to engage in constructive dialogue and work towards a better future for the Palestinian people.

Disclaimer: This article is based on factual information from the original source, with quotes replaced by descriptive sentences to provide a unique perspective on the subject matter.