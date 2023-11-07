A Fresh Perspective on the AB House: An Open and Harmonious Living Space

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the fifth floor of an apartment in Pingtung City, the AB House stands as a testament to the creativity and ingenuity of architectural designers. Originally a 4-bedroom unit, the space was transformed to maximize natural light and ventilation while creating a sense of openness.

Upon entering the double-height unit, one is immediately greeted by a breathtaking view of the sky through the outer wall. The open layout allows for an unobstructed flow of air and light, brightening the entire space. The kitchen, which expands towards the balcony, features an innovative L-shaped counter that also serves as a shoe rack. This clever design solution optimizes functionality and creates a seamless transition between the entryway and kitchen.

The dining area takes center stage in the AB House, replacing the previous living space. It serves as a multi-purpose space, acting as a dining area, a workspace, and a gathering space. A table height wall cabinet adds versatility, providing storage for objects needed during different activities. The balcony, unable to extend outward, is ingeniously extended inward, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces.

A metal platform on the mezzanine level serves as both a personal working space and a connection to the laundry area. Its curved edges and perforated flooring minimize its visual weight in the double-height space. The removal of partitions enhances interaction between the first floor and the mezzanine, while a soft curtain partition provides privacy for the master bedroom.

Ultimately, the AB House strives to create an environment of openness and harmony. The thoughtful design choices and attention to detail enrich the everyday lives of its occupants, offering a unique and inspiring living space.