A Fascinating Rediscovery: Revealing the Face of a 500-Year-Old Frozen Sacrifice

In a remarkable archaeological breakthrough, a young woman’s frozen remains, believed to be from the Inca culture, have been rediscovered on the summit of Ampato, a dormant volcano in the Andes Mountains. Previously known as the “Ice Maiden,” Juanita, or the Lady of Ampato, this ancient sacrifice has remained shrouded in mystery for centuries. However, thanks to the collaborative efforts of Swedish artist Oscar Nilsson and a team of researchers from the Center for Andean Studies at the University of Warsaw and the Catholic University of Santa Maríahave, the world can now catch a glimpse of her face through a 3D reconstruction.

This groundbreaking facial reconstruction, unveiled at the Andean Sanctuaries Museum in Peru, is part of an exhibition titled “Capacocha, following the Inca Divinities.” The display not only showcases Juanita’s beautifully reconstructed face but also includes the latest research and findings on her life, as well as other Incan mummies discovered in the Peruvian Andes.

Over 500 years ago, during the height of the Inca Empire, the practice of capacocha played a significant role in their culture. Capacocha involved human sacrifices, where esteemed goods such as ceramics, precious metals, textiles, and seashells were offered to appease deities and protect the community from calamities like droughts, volcanic eruptions, and earthquakes. The tall peaks of the Andes were considered sacred, and young women and children, regarded as pure and beautiful, were chosen as the sacrificial victims. The belief was that through their sacrifice, the children and young women would become “mediators” between humans and deities, granting them an afterlife of eternal bliss.

Juanita’s discovery was a result of a daring expedition in September 1995 by Dr. Johan Reinhard and his assistant Miguel Zarate. While ascending Ampato, they stumbled upon an exposed Inca burial site, which had been dislodged from its original position due to a collapsed ridge. Amongst the tumbling artifacts, they found a bundle of cloth, and within it, the youthful visage of the Ice Maiden. With immense care, Juanita was brought down from the mountain and has been preserved at a chilling temperature of minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 degrees Celsius) in the Andean Sanctuaries Museum of the Catholic University of Santa María, where she is on display for the public to marvel at.

Studies of Juanita have unveiled fascinating details about her burial, including her ceremonial clothing adorned with ceramic objects, gold and silver female figurines, a Spondylus shell, food, woven bags, and pottery. Of particular interest are the geometric figures on the ceramic objects, suggesting the possibility of an intricate Inca communication system that is still being studied.

In 2018, Dr. Dagmara Socha and a team of archaeologists and scientists embarked on an extensive research project, spanning five years, focusing on Juanita and the findings from Ampato, Misti, and Pichu Pichu volcanoes. Among their discoveries was evidence suggesting that the victims had chewed coca leaves and consumed ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic plant and psychotropic stimulant, in the weeks leading up to their sacrifice. The presence of these substances may have helped alleviate anxiety and fear before their untimely deaths.

To bring Juanita’s face back to life, the team conducted CT scans of her remains in March 2022, which were then used to create a detailed 3D model of her skull. This model served as a guiding reference for Oscar Nilsson’s masterful reconstruction. By combining the tomography scans with research on her age, complexion, and other physical traits, the digital images carefully depict her unique features, including her high cheekbones and overall facial proportions.

This remarkable rediscovery of Juanita and the subsequent facial reconstruction not only helps restore her identity but also sheds new light on the ancient Inca civilization’s rituals and beliefs. It enables us to connect with the rich history of our predecessors and appreciate the profound cultural significance of these sacred mummies. Through continued scientific advancements and archaeological investigations, there is no doubt that more astonishing revelations await us in the captivating depths of the Andean mountains.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is capacocha? Capacocha was a ritualistic practice in the Inca culture that involved human sacrifices with offerings of valuable items. It aimed to appease deities and safeguard the community from natural disasters. What did the Inca sacrifices entail? The Inca sacrifices typically involved selecting young women and children as sacrificial victims. They were considered pure and beautiful, and their sacrifices were believed to grant honor to their families and ensure an afterlife of happiness. What significance do the Andes Mountains hold in Inca culture? The Andes Mountains were considered sacred places in Inca culture. They believed that their ancestors watched over them from the towering peaks, hence selecting these locations for their rituals and sacrifices. What have recent research findings revealed about Juanita and other sacrificial victims? Research suggests that sacrificial victims like Juanita consumed coca leaves and ayahuasca, potentially using these hallucinogenic plants and stimulants to alleviate anxiety before their sacrificial rituals. What can the facial reconstruction of Juanita tell us? The facial reconstruction of Juanita allows us to catch a glimpse of her appearance and provides insights into her physical features, such as her high cheekbones and overall facial proportions. It helps restore her identity and humanizes the ancient mummy.

