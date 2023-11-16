A Fierce Battle: Hamas’ Hybrid Warfare and its Impact on Israel

In recent weeks, the conflict between Hamas and Israel has reignited the debate surrounding the effectiveness of hybrid warfare. While Hamas initially appeared to have achieved some strategic gains, a closer examination reveals that its ultimate goal of destroying Israel remains distant. Hybrid warfare, with its ever-evolving nature, has become a significant consideration for countries and military alliances worldwide. NATO, for example, has made countering “hybrid threats” a core priority since 2015.

The rise of hybrid warfare has been motivated by various factors. The establishment of the European Union Partnership Mission in Moldova, under the European Union Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP), was primarily driven by the need to defend against hybrid threats from Russia. Russia itself, affected by what it considers hybrid warfare “unleashed by the West,” justifies a significant increase in military spending to counter these threats. China has also embraced hybrid warfare, referring to it as “cognitive warfare” and incorporating it into its military doctrine.

Examining Hamas’ recent attacks on Israel reveals a departure from previous tactics. In the past, Hamas primarily relied on indiscriminate shelling of Israeli towns, provoking defensive and limited retaliatory actions from the Israeli side. However, their recent acts of terrorism involved mass killings of Israeli civilians and hostage-taking, deliberately inviting stronger counterattacks from Israel. This strategy, likely orchestrated by Iran, aims to place Israel in a predicament where military action becomes the only viable option. Unfortunately, this approach has resulted in collateral damage, negatively impacting the lives and infrastructure of Gaza civilians and creating both domestic and international repercussions for Israel.

Domestically, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s image as a strong political leader has been tarnished by the intelligence and military failures in preventing Hamas’ attack. Concerns over the strength of Israel’s democracy, a notable feature in the autocratic Middle East region, have also emerged. Internationally, Hamas has skillfully employed cognitive warfare to influence public opinion in favor of the Palestinian cause and reignite animosity towards Israel. “Victory” celebrations have taken place in Middle Eastern countries and Western cities, accompanied by growing anti-Israel sentiment in left-leaning Western universities and increasingly Islamist-driven protests.

Of particular significance is the impact of Hamas’ attack on the Israeli peace process with Arab countries. Previously brokered peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt are now under strain, and the potential normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia has been stalled. Any progress towards stability and peace in the region threatens Iran and its proxy groups, Hamas and Hezbollah, as it could diminish support for the Palestinian cause both politically and economically. In this context, Hamas’ attack can be seen as a significant “diplomatic victory.”

Furthermore, Hamas’ offensive highlights the effectiveness of low-tech, innovative tactics in asymmetric warfare. The use of drones, paragliders, bulldozers, motorcycles, and rockets in a combined and coordinated manner has proven capable of neutralizing the adversary’s superior military strength. Ukraine serves as an example, as it successfully deployed explosive-bearing commercial drones against expensive Russian equipment.

Other countries, including Taiwan, are closely observing the lessons learned from Hamas’ irregular warfare to enhance their defense strategies. Taiwan, in particular, aims to leverage asymmetric tactics to deter potential Chinese aggression. However, it is crucial to recognize that despite their appeal, irregular and hybrid wars rarely achieve their ultimate objectives of defeating adversaries. Lennart Maschmeyer, a Senior Researcher at the Center for Security Studies, ETH Zürich, argues that the actual success rate of such wars is relatively modest. Few regimes have been changed, and territorial acquisitions have been limited. For instance, Pakistan has not been able to seize control of Kashmir from India through hybrid warfare, and Islamist groups, despite tacit support from powerful entities, have not achieved substantial gains.

In conclusion, the recent clashes between Hamas and Israel have shed light on the complexities and implications of hybrid warfare. While Hamas’ tactics and objectives have evolved, their ultimate aim of destroying Israel remains distant. The impact of hybrid warfare extends beyond military strategies, affecting political decision-making, societal trust, and international dynamics. Understanding the limitations and challenges of hybrid warfare is essential in navigating and resolving conflicts in the modern era.

FAQs:

What is hybrid warfare?

Hybrid warfare refers to a form of warfare that combines conventional military tactics with unconventional, asymmetrical methods. It involves the integration of various tools and techniques, such as cyber attacks, propaganda, terrorism, and unconventional military weapons, to achieve strategic objectives.

What are some examples of hybrid warfare?

Examples of hybrid warfare include Russia’s use of cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns during the conflict in Ukraine, Hamas’ use of terrorist tactics combined with information warfare against Israel, and China’s utilization of cognitive warfare as part of its military doctrine.

Can hybrid warfare be successful in achieving its objectives?

The effectiveness of hybrid warfare in achieving its objectives is limited. While it may create short-term disruptions and gains, its ability to bring about significant and long-lasting changes is relatively modest. Few regimes have been toppled, and territorial acquisitions through hybrid warfare are limited.

How does hybrid warfare impact civilian populations?

Hybrid warfare can have severe consequences for civilian populations. The use of tactics like terrorism and indiscriminate attacks can result in the loss of innocent lives and significant damage to infrastructure. Collateral damage and the displacement of civilians are common outcomes of hybrid warfare.