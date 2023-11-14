A Tragic Incident in Croatia: Couple’s Fall from Historic Wall

An unfortunate incident unfolded in the early morning hours of Saturday in Dubrovnik, Croatia, as an Australian couple fell approximately 33 feet from a medieval wall. The couple, reportedly intoxicated at the time, slipped and fell from a wall between two restaurants in Dubrovnik’s Old Town. The woman, aged 26, suffered life-threatening injuries, including brain damage, while her 34-year-old partner sustained a broken leg. The couple’s fall took place near a wall and surrounding area that has gained fame for its appearances in the hit television series “Game of Thrones.”

While the circumstances of the fall appear accidental with no evidence of criminal activity, alcohol was a contributing factor. Breathalyzer tests revealed that both individuals had consumed alcohol prior to the incident. The man registered a blood alcohol level just over 0.2, while the woman’s level was 0.3. These levels are significantly high, potentially resulting in confusion, vomiting, drowsiness, or even alcohol poisoning if exceeded.

The couple was promptly transported to General Hospital Dubrovnik, where medical professionals have been diligently working to save the woman’s life. She currently remains in an induced coma within the intensive care unit due to her life-threatening condition. The woman’s injuries include spinal and brain damage, as well as vertebral fractures. Doctors are closely monitoring her situation and providing ongoing treatment in their fight to secure her survival. In contrast, the man underwent surgery for his broken leg and is now in stable condition.

In the wake of this distressing incident, authorities from the Dubrovnik-Neretva Police Department have confirmed that there is no indication of foul play. Investigations have determined that the fall was a tragic accident. The police department spokesperson, Andrijana Biskup, further confirmed that the couple’s intoxication likely played a significant role in their misfortune.

The Australian couple has been receiving consular assistance from Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. It is disheartening to witness such a tragic event unfold, and it serves as a reminder of the consequences that can arise when alcohol consumption impairs judgment and balance. Our thoughts go out to the affected individuals and their loved ones during this challenging time.

