Devoted Care: Woman Turns Her Mexico City Apartment into a Haven for Injured Hummingbirds

Deep within the bustling streets of Mexico City’s Polanco neighborhood lies an extraordinary apartment that has been transformed into a safe haven for injured and orphaned hummingbirds. Catia Lattouf, a remarkable woman with a passion for these delicate creatures, has dedicated the past decade of her life to nursing these tiny birds back to health.

As she gently cradles a baby hummingbird in her hands, Lattouf’s care and compassion are unmistakable. Even though her apartment is currently home to about 60 buzzing inhabitants, she meticulously tends to each one, providing them with the nourishment and care they need for their recovery.

Lattouf’s journey began after she survived colon cancer in 2011. In search of solace and purpose, she took in a hummingbird with an injured eye. Naming it Gucci, this tiny bird became her constant companion, perching on her computer screen as she worked. It was through this intimate bond that Lattouf found a newfound lease on life.

Motivated by her own personal transformation, Lattouf went on to establish her apartment as an improvised clinic for hummingbirds. She not only supports formal institutions like the local university’s campus but has also become a revered figure among bird enthusiasts throughout Mexico and Latin America.

Lattouf’s patients range from injured birds with damaged wings to vulnerable newborns lacking proper care. Drawing from her extensive knowledge and experience, she provides round-the-clock attention to these fragile creatures, often nursing them back to health from the brink of death.

Mexico is home to 22 unique species of hummingbirds, including the broad-billed and berylline hummingbirds. Across the Americas, these incredible creatures come in a staggering range of colors and species, totaling around 350.

While Lattouf’s efforts have earned her recognition and admiration, the city itself poses threats to the hummingbird population. Aggressive black grackles attack the birds and destroy their nests, while urban development robs the city of its flower gardens. Despite these challenges, Lattouf remains hopeful and is adamant about inspiring others to plant more flowers to provide essential nourishment for these great pollinators.

In a city filled with noise and concrete, Lattouf’s apartment stands out as a refuge for the extraordinary. She truly believes that while life is precious and fragile, every effort must be made to safeguard and preserve it, even on the tiniest of scales.