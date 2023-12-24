A weekend of intense conflict in Gaza results in devastating casualties, shifting public support

Over the weekend, a significant number of Israeli soldiers lost their lives in combat in the Gaza Strip, indicating the resilience of Hamas despite weeks of brutal warfare. This marks some of the bloodiest days of battle since Israel initiated its ground offensive in October. The death toll among Israeli troops has the potential to influence the public’s support for the war. In Israel, where military service is compulsory for most Jews, the loss of soldiers hits close to home. The names of fallen soldiers are frequently announced in newscasts, making it likely that nearly every family in the small country knows someone who has been impacted by war.

Hamas has exacted a heavy price in this ongoing conflict. Four Israeli soldiers were killed when their vehicle was targeted by an anti-tank missile, while others lost their lives in separate clashes. Additionally, another soldier fell victim to fire from Hezbollah, signaling the possibility of a wider regional conflict. These recent deaths bring the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the ground offensive began to 153.

Despite the support for the war effort, there is growing anger towards the Israeli government for its failure to protect civilians and enabling Hamas to gain strength over the years. Thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration. Netanyahu has yet to take responsibility for the military and policy failures leading up to this point, vowing to address the concerns once the fighting is over.

The Israeli military is expanding its offensive in northern and southern Gaza, specifically targeting areas where Hamas leaders are believed to be hiding. The toll on Palestinian civilians has been devastating, with over two-thirds of the 20,000 reported casualties being women and children. Additionally, reports of Israeli airstrikes on homes in Gaza have resulted in a significant number of Palestinian deaths.

Israel has faced international criticism for the rising civilian death toll and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. The blame for these casualties is placed on Hamas, citing their use of residential areas and tunnels. Israel claims to have killed thousands of Hamas militants and is working to dismantle their extensive underground tunnel network. However, concrete evidence has yet to be presented.

This recent surge of casualties on both sides comes shortly after the UN Security Council passed a resolution focusing on the delivery of humanitarian aid and the release of hostages, without calling for a ceasefire. The impact of this resolution on aid deliveries is still unclear, as the relevant crossings were closed over the weekend. The situation in Gaza remains of utmost concern to the United Nations, with calls for immediate action to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.