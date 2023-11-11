A Journey to the Past: Building a Medieval Castle in the Heart of Burgundy

In the heart of the picturesque Burgundy region in France, a remarkable project is underway – the construction of a medieval castle from scratch. Guedelon, as it is called, is not just a tourist attraction; it is a living testament to the craftsmanship and traditions of the past. Visitors have the unique opportunity to step back in time and witness the secrets of building a medieval castle firsthand.

The workers at Guedelon have been diligently constructing the castle for 26 years using the original medieval methods and heritage crafts such as stone carving and carpentry. Clad in medieval costumes, the workers transport visitors to a bygone era, ensuring an immersive and unforgettable experience. However, safety is a priority, and despite their period attire, the workers do wear modern safety boots.

Stepping onto the site is like entering a different world. The scent of woodsmoke fills the air, while the sounds of clanging metal and hammering resonate throughout the forest. Sarah Preston, the communications director of Guedelon, describes the experience as one that engages all the senses, evoking a sense of nostalgia and wonder.

During a visit to Guedelon, one can witness various skilled craftsmen hard at work. At the blacksmith shop, Mattis Lacroix, a 20-year-old apprentice, forges tools needed for the castle’s construction. As sparks fly and the temperature reaches an intense 2,000 degrees, Lacroix demonstrates his expertise by crafting nails from malleable iron.

One of Guedelon’s missions is to educate and pass down heritage skills to the next generation. School children and young craftsmen are given the opportunity to learn and train in these traditional crafts. A group of young students expresses their aspirations, with one dreaming of becoming a stone carver and another aspiring to be a YouTuber, showcasing the diverse aspirations inspired by Guedelon.

Beyond its educational endeavors, Guedelon is entirely self-financed through the 300,000 visitors it attracts each year. The castle’s furniture is meticulously crafted by individuals like 24-year-old Simon Mallier, who, after visiting Guedelon as a young boy, found his calling as a furniture maker inspired by the medieval world.

The exquisite details of the castle are recreated using medieval records and manuscripts as references. Stonemasons work diligently near the quarry, cutting stones into precise shapes for windows, doors, chimneys, and staircases. Tendra Schrauwen, a skilled stonemason from Belgium, emphasizes the importance of teamwork and safety due to the heavyweight of the stones.

Notably, the expertise of Guedelon’s craftsmen extends beyond the castle’s construction site. When the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris faced a devastating fire in 2019, the rebuilding efforts sought advice from Guedelon, recognizing it as a renowned source of medieval building skills and knowledge.

Painters like Claire Piot imbue the castle’s walls, chapels, and bedrooms with vibrant colors made from minerals found within the castle grounds. Ochres, clays, soils, charcoal, and lime are skillfully combined to create a palette of 15 different colors, granting the castle an authentic and visually striking ambiance.

As visitors wander the grounds, they might encounter geese roaming freely. These geese are part of Guedelon’s mission to recreate the entire village that would have once thrived alongside the castle. Antoine Quellen, the gardener, meticulously tends to medieval plants, exclusively cultivating indigenous seeds for their resilience.

One cannot help but notice the profound connection Guedelon’s workers have with nature. Charles Teixido, a carpenter apprentice, explains how his transition from being a chef to working at Guedelon allowed him to pursue a career that involves creating something lasting. His experience at Guedelon has fueled his desire to build energy-efficient housing in the future, highlighting the project’s potential to inspire sustainable construction practices.

Guedelon’s construction is far from complete, and it will require many more years of dedicated work from its team of craftsmen. However, the project represents much more than a castle in progress; it serves as a living history lesson, shedding light on the secrets of 13th-century castle construction and offering valuable insights into sustainable building for future generations.