Russian Drones Extend Their Reach, Posing New Challenges for Ukrainian Air Force

A recent video depicting a Russian Lancet drone striking a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter has revealed a significant advancement in the capabilities of these small attack drones. The striking aspect of this development is that the drone was launched from approximately 50 miles away, twice the previous range of 25 miles. This suggests that these inexpensive and compact drones can now hit targets much further than before.

The video, shared online, captures the moment when the Lancet drone drops explosives on the fighter jet at Dolgintsevo air base near Kryvyi Rih. This particular drone is produced by a subsidiary of Russia’s renowned Kalashnikov arms manufacturer and has been in use since 2019. Prior versions of the drone were limited to a range of about 25 miles, weighed 35 lbs, and could cruise at a speed of 70 mph.

However, according to a spokesperson from Zala Aero, the manufacturer of the drone, the MiG-29 was hit from a distance of “more than 80 kilometers,” or approximately 50 miles. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the Lancet drone, turning it into a potent long-range weapon.

The authenticity of the video cannot be independently verified, but if confirmed, this development poses a new challenge for the Ukrainian air force. Until now, their main air bases were beyond the range of Russia’s small attack drones. The increased use of Lancet drones by Russia in recent months has seen them attempt to target valuable assets. These “kamikaze” drones cost approximately 3 million rubles ($31,000) and have demonstrated effectiveness against light armored vehicles, artillery systems, and older tanks.

The slow speed and low flying altitude of these drones make them difficult to intercept. Many air defense systems are designed to counter fast-moving targets, rendering these small and agile drones particularly elusive. Analysts believe that this strike might have been carried out by Russia’s Special Forces, who are known to be regular users of the Lancet drone.

As the Ukrainian air force grapples with this new challenge, it remains to be seen how they will adapt their defenses to counter the extended reach of these Russian drones. The evolving nature of warfare demands constant innovation and readiness to counter emerging threats.

