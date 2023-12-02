Venezuelan Referendum Raises Tensions in South America

Venezuelans are preparing to vote in a referendum that could have significant implications for the country’s relationship with its oil-rich neighbor, Guyana. The referendum will determine whether Venezuela should create its own state within the disputed Essequibo region, a move that has raised concerns of possible military conflict in the region.

The Essequibo region, comprising about two-thirds of Guyana’s national territory, has long been a point of contention between the two South American nations. Venezuela claims the land based on its historical borders during the Spanish colonial period and rejects the 1899 ruling that established the current boundaries. The discovery of vast offshore oil fields has further fuelled the dispute.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has framed the referendum as a reaffirmation of Venezuela’s historic rights to the region. However, Guyana views the potential annexation as an existential threat.

The referendum will pose questions to voters regarding the creation of a new state in the Essequibo region, Venezuelan citizenship for its population, and the incorporation of that state into Venezuela’s territory. While the vote is expected to favor the government’s position, the practical implications remain unclear. It is uncertain how the Venezuelan government would proceed, and any attempt to assert a claim would likely face international resistance.

The escalating rhetoric between the two countries has led to troop movements and increased tensions in the region. Guyanese leaders have likened the situation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, causing anxiety among residents in the disputed region.

The International Court of Justice, based in The Hague, has been reviewing the territorial dispute since 2018 and plans to hold a trial in the spring. Guyana sees the court as the appropriate venue for resolving the dispute, but Venezuela does not recognize its jurisdiction in this matter.

The background of the dispute stems from a colonial-era ruling in 1899 that established the current borders of the Essequibo. Venezuela initially respected this ruling but later alleged fraud within the tribunal. Talks between the two countries and the involvement of the International Court of Justice ensued, but progress has been slow.

Guyana has experienced significant changes since the discovery of oil off the coast of the Essequibo region in 2015. The country’s annual government oil revenue of over $1 billion has driven major infrastructure projects and positioned Guyana to surpass Venezuela as a top oil producer.

Amid a challenging re-election campaign, President Maduro stands to gain politically from the referendum, even without creating a state within the disputed territory. The Venezuelan opposition has shown rare momentum, rallying behind Maria Corina Machado, who has criticized Maduro’s handling of economic challenges.

This referendum highlights the ongoing tensions between Venezuela and Guyana, stemming from a complex history and territorial disputes. The outcome of the vote will shape the future relationship between these two neighboring nations in South America.

