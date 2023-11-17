Ohio’s Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks: A Hidden Gem

Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. However, hidden in the humble fields of southern Ohio lies a cultural and historical treasure that is on par with the pyramids and other renowned wonders of the world. Welcome to the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks.

Dating back nearly 2,000 years, the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks consist of earthen mounds and walls. These mysterious structures were built by Native Americans and span a total of eight sites in southern Ohio. While they may not be as visually impressive as the Grand Canyon or Versailles, their cultural and historical significance is no less profound.

Over the years, the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks have faced challenges. Centuries of erosion and agricultural activities have taken their toll on these ancient structures. Some sites have even been repurposed, with one turned into a golf course and another located across the street from a federal prison. Yet, a dedicated group of archaeologists, historians, and Native American tribal officials have been tirelessly advocating for the recognition and preservation of these earthworks.

Becoming a UNESCO World Heritage Site is no easy task. It requires expertise, passion, and international collaboration. In the case of the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, local opposition and the obscured nature of the sites have added to the challenge. But the rewards are immense. By being added to the list, a site’s tourism potential doubles almost instantly. It attracts significant publicity, increases fundraising opportunities, and solidifies a long-term commitment to protect and preserve the site.

Visiting the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks is a unique experience. Unlike other World Heritage Sites, these earthworks do not offer panoramic vistas or breathtaking architecture. They require a bit of investment from the visitor, as the hidden evidence of habitation and ingenious design lies beneath the plowed ground. It may not be the easiest site to appreciate at first glance, but once its history and significance unfold, it becomes an overwhelming experience.

As the World Heritage Committee considered the nomination of the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks, the outcome was uncertain. However, regardless of the decision, the importance of these humble fields cannot be denied. They hold a wealth of knowledge about our ancient past and deserve recognition as a hidden gem of human achievement.

