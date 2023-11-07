Ukrainian Soldier Seeks Help from Russian Tech Support for Captured Tank

In an unusual turn of events, a Ukrainian soldier has reached out to Russian tech support for assistance with a captured Russian tank. Despite the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the support staff seemed unaware of the caller’s nationality and offered their help. This incident sheds light on the practice of Ukraine capturing and repurposing Russia’s tanks for their own use.

The Ukrainian officer, identified as Kochevnik, appeared in a video where he can be seen making calls to staff members of the Russian tank manufacturer Uralvagonzavod, seemingly in a trolling manner. The video, initially published by the Ukrainian media outlet Militarnyi, portrays Kochevnik expressing his issues operating a Russian T-72B3 tank, a widely used model in Russia’s military. This tank is known to be the most advanced version of the Soviet-era T-72 tanks.

It remains unclear when or where Kochevnik and his fellow soldiers captured the tank, as the video lacks specific details. The authenticity of the calls and the identities of the individuals on the other end of the line also remain unverified.

During the phone calls, Kochevnik aired his grievances about the tank, including problems with oil leakage and faulty compressors. Surprisingly, the person on the other end of the phone seemed oblivious to the fact that they were conversing with a Ukrainian soldier. They promised to address Kochevnik’s concerns with the design bureau and the engine manufacturer.

In the latter part of the video, Kochevnik contacted someone he believed to be the director of Uralvagonzavod, Andrey Abakumov. This person advised Kochevnik to report the tank’s issues via a WhatsApp message.

Although this incident may seem comical in nature, it highlights an ongoing trend in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine has not only been destroying captured tanks but also repurposing them for their own military purposes. Military analysts have observed entire Ukrainian units comprising solely of captured Russian tanks, such as the T-80.

The loss of two-thirds of the Russian military’s tanks since the invasion of Ukraine further illustrates the significance and impact of such captures. Ukraine’s utilization of these captured tanks not only weakens Russia’s military capabilities but also boosts Ukraine’s own forces.

While the exact details of the interaction between Kochevnik and Russian tech support remain uncertain, this incident showcases the innovative approaches that countries take in times of conflict. It serves as a testament to the resourcefulness of Ukrainian soldiers in repurposing captured Russian military assets for their own defense.