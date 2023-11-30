New Article – Escalating Tensions Between U.S. and Iran Raise Concerns of a Wider Conflict

Amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, officials in both countries express concerns that a miscalculation could lead to a larger war in the region. The recent clashes between U.S. forces, Iranian-backed militias, and Israeli forces have fueled these concerns.

For over seven weeks, Iranian-backed militias have launched numerous rocket and drone attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria. In response, the Pentagon has carried out airstrikes, resulting in casualties. The fear among national security officials is that these tit-for-tat attacks, combined with each side’s belief that the other does not want a larger conflict, could trigger a regional war.

While the United States has retaliated against these attacks, they have not yet escalated the situation. However, American military commanders and intelligence agencies are closely monitoring Iran and the groups it supports, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and various militias in Iraq and Syria.

Experts warn that the current focus on the conflict in the Gaza Strip may overshadow the potential for a larger confrontation in the region. Vali Nasr, an Iran expert and professor at Johns Hopkins University, argues that if the United States is not cautious, the Gaza conflict could be just the beginning of something much more significant.

Defense officials believe that Iran is using these militia attacks as a warning to the United States, indicating what may occur if Israel broadens its campaign to target groups like Hezbollah or Iran’s nuclear program. The Biden administration is reportedly urging Israel to avoid engaging in a two-front war and has been discussing potential outcomes with Israeli officials.

Amid these escalating tensions, both sides claim that they do not desire an all-out war. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian accuses the U.S. of wanting to intensify the conflict through its support of Israel. Iranian officials argue that if the U.S. continues this support, it must accept the consequences.

Although intelligence agencies have assessed that Iran is, for now, seeking to avoid a broader conflict, the Biden administration has been briefed on the risk of a wider war. U.S. defense officials have proposed targeted retaliation against Iranian-backed militias, while emphasizing the importance of deterrence as their overall strategy.

The Pentagon has deployed additional resources to send a deterrent message, including aircraft carriers, warships, and warplanes. The U.S. has also carried out airstrikes against Iranian facilities and munitions storage sites. The goal is to inflict a cost on Iran and its proxies without sparking a full-scale regional war.

The question now is whether President Biden can maintain this delicate balance and prevent further escalation. As both sides continue to monitor each other’s actions and intentions, the hope is to contain the conflict within the Gaza Strip and avoid a wider war in the Middle East and South Asia.

