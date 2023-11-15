A Shift in Myanmar: Armed Insurgents Challenge Military Rule

In a significant turning point for Myanmar, the military-installed president has issued a warning that the country is at risk of fragmenting if the government cannot control the escalating conflict in Shan State. Former General Myint Swe, who assumed power after a coup in 2021, made this statement during an emergency meeting called by the ruling military council. Anti-military insurgents, supported by various armed groups, have launched coordinated attacks, resulting in substantial losses for the armed forces.

This recent development marks a grave setback for the junta since seizing power earlier this year. Following years of internal conflict provoked by the military’s catastrophic coup, the armed forces find themselves vulnerable and potentially defeatable. The government has responded with airstrikes and artillery bombardments, leading to the displacement of thousands of civilians. Regrettably, they have been unsuccessful in regaining lost territory or bringing in reinforcements.

Amidst these clashes, three ethnic insurgent armies in Shan State have aligned themselves with the broader campaign to dismantle the junta and reinstate democratic governance. This collaboration holds significant implications. These insurgent groups have long-aspired to expand their territorial control. Moreover, China, typically regarded as a restraining force along the Myanmar border, has not interfered with their operations. This lack of intervention may stem from China’s frustration with the military government’s failure to address the proliferation of scam centers in Shan State, which exploit thousands of Chinese citizens and other foreigners. Shutting down these illicit establishments is one of the insurgents’ stated objectives.

In 2021, as peaceful protests against the coup were violently suppressed by the military and police, opposition activists deemed armed resistance as their sole option. Many sought refuge in areas governed by ethnic insurgents along Myanmar’s borders with Thailand, China, and India, hoping to access training and weapons. While some established ethnic armies, such as the Karen, Kachin, Karenni, and Chin, aligned themselves with the National Unity Government (NUG), a body formed by the ousted elected administration, others, including various factions in Shan State, did not.

Shan State, recognized for its role as a major narcotics producer, has recently witnessed the growth of casinos and scam centers. The region has long been plagued by conflict and poverty, divided into controlled territories held by different warlords, drug traffickers, and ethnic rebels engaged in internal strife as well as clashing with the military. While two insurgent groups claim to represent the Shan, the largest ethnic group in the state, four smaller ethnic groups have concurrently established formidable armed forces. The most powerful among them are the Wa, boasting advanced weaponry and approximately 20,000 troops with support from China. The Kokang, an ethnically Chinese group with a history of insurgency, the Palaung or Ta’ang people residing in remote hilltop villages, and the Rakhine, originally from Rakhine State in western Myanmar but with a sizable migrant population in the east, have also built well-equipped armies.

Since their ceasefire agreement with the Myanmar military in 1989, the Wa have largely avoided direct armed conflict. However, they have been suspected of supplying weapons to anti-military resistance groups in other parts of the country. The remaining three ethnic armies – the Kokang MNDAA, the Ta’ang TNLA, and the Arakan Army – have formed an alliance known as the Brotherhood Alliance. While they have clashed with the military on multiple occasions since the coup, their actions have predominantly revolved around their territorial interests rather than explicit support for the NUG. Nevertheless, these insurgent groups have quietly provided refuge, military training, and limited arms to dissidents from various regions. The proximity of their locations along the Chinese border necessitates considering China’s interests in maintaining border stability and uninterrupted trade flows. Consequently, China has extended diplomatic support to the junta while keeping a distance from the NUG.

In June of this year, under pressure from China, the Brotherhood Alliance agreed to engage in peace talks with the military. However, these negotiations quickly collapsed. Until recently, they appeared to have refrained from involvement in the broader civil war. Nevertheless, their operation commencing on October 27th has altered this course. The insurgents have made swift progress, resulting in the surrender of entire military units without resistance. According to the alliance, they have captured over 100 military posts and four towns, including the crucial Chinshwehaw border crossing and Hsenwi, a town along the main road to Muse, the primary gateway to China. To impede military reinforcements, they have destroyed bridges and laid siege to Laukkaing, where numerous scam centers linked to the junta operate. It is believed that several thousand foreign nationals may be trapped in the area.

