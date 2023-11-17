“A Promising Change”: Venezuelan Migrants in Georgia Anticipate New Opportunities

The journey from Venezuela to the United States is no small feat. Venezuelan citizen Jose Ramos experienced the hardships firsthand as he navigated through the dangerous Darien Gap, a treacherous stretch of jungle that connects South and Central America. With hopes of escaping poverty and seeking a better life, Ramos made the arduous journey to the U.S. border, where he was allowed to enter the country and await a hearing.

Arriving in metro Atlanta in August 2022, Ramos was determined to find work and contribute to his new home. However, lacking work authorization due to crossing the border illegally, he has been forced to rely on under-the-table jobs in restaurants to support himself. But a recent announcement from the Biden administration has given Ramos and other Venezuelan migrants in Georgia renewed hope.

The Biden administration has extended temporary legal status, known as Temporary Protected Status (TPS), to all Venezuelans who arrived in the U.S. on or before July 31. This status grants them work permits and protection from deportation, allowing them to establish a stronger financial foothold in Georgia and across the country. It is estimated that nearly 500,000 Venezuelan nationals will benefit from this humanitarian relief.

The granting of TPS to Venezuelan migrants comes at a critical time when millions have fled their home country to escape political repression and poverty. This move by the Biden administration is seen as a positive step forward in providing support and opportunities for those who have sought refuge in the United States.

“I thank God that this country is opening doors for us. It’s a true blessing,” said Ramos, expressing his gratitude for the new opportunities that TPS will bring. Through this designation, Venezuelan migrants like Ramos can now contribute to their new communities without fear of deportation.

Previously, many Venezuelans who settled in the U.S. after unlawfully crossing the border sought legal status through the asylum process. However, this often meant long waiting periods and limited access to work permits, making self-sufficiency a distant goal. With TPS, Venezuelans will have expedited access to work permits, reducing their reliance on under-the-table jobs or government assistance.

The decision to grant TPS to Venezuelans was not without its challenges. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had shown reluctance in the past, fearing that it could trigger a new influx of migration. However, recent changes in immigration policies have led to a reversal in the decline of illegal border crossings.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas emphasized that TPS is only available to those who arrived before July 31, 2023. This distinction is crucial to prevent misconceptions and ensure that newly arrived Venezuelans understand the limitations of TPS eligibility.

Venezuelan migrants in Georgia, like those in New York, have welcomed the TPS announcement with enthusiasm. The prospect of obtaining legal status and work permits has ignited conversations among Venezuelan communities, providing a glimmer of hope for a brighter future.

However, challenges exist for those seeking TPS in Georgia. Outside assistance will be necessary for many migrants to navigate the application process, and pro-bono legal aid is limited in the state. Additionally, there may be financial barriers to consider, with a filing fee of $545 for most TPS applicants.

Nonetheless, community organizations and individuals such as Vanesa Sarazua, the founder and executive director of Hispanic Alliance Georgia, are ready to support Venezuelan migrants during this transition. Sarazua believes that TPS and timely access to work permits will have a significant impact on families, promoting stability and prosperity.

As Venezuelan migrants in Georgia eagerly await the implementation of TPS, they anticipate a promising change that will allow them to contribute more fully to their communities. While there may be challenges to overcome, the newfound opportunities provided by TPS signify a step towards inclusivity and empowerment for Venezuelan migrants in the United States.

